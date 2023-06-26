CCC clears air on double candidacy

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has cleared the air on the Bulawayo double candidacy debacle amid concerns that the anomaly was triggered by unapproved candidates whose nomination papers were fraudulently signed by officials from the Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz), a State-linked spy agency.During the nomination process that ended on Wednesday night, three constituencies in Bulawayo had two CCC candidates each amid revelations that some candidates filed papers as CCC when they belonged to the MDC-T led by Douglas Mwonzora.The three contentious constituencies were Pelandaba-Tshabalala where Ostallos Gift Siziba and Soneni Moyo were duly nominated, Entumbane-Njube where Dingilizwe Tshuma and Prince Dube were duly nominated and Pumula where Sichelesile Mahlangu and Albert Mhlanga were duly nominated.However, CCC deputy spokesperson Siziba said Mhlanga, Moyo and Tshuma were imposters."In Bulawayo we have successfully filed our nomination papers for Parliament and the following have been confirmed as CCC MP candidates: Bulawayo Central — Sarenda Kapoikulu, Bulawayo North — Minehle Gumede, Bulawayo South — Nicola Watson, Cowdray Park — Pasho Sibanda, Emakhandeni — Bajila Descent, Entumbane-Njube — Dube Prince, Lobengula-Magwegwe — Gono Eric, Mpopoma-Mzilikazi — Desmond Makaza, Nketa — Manduna Obert, Nkulumane — Desire Moyo, Pelandaba-Tshabalala — Gift Ostallos Siziba and Pumula — Sichelesile Mahlangu," Siziba said.Zanu-PF's candidate for Bulawayo Central is Tendai Charuka with Mthuli Ncube representing Cowdray Park.In Bulawayo South, Zanu-PF's Rajesh Khumari Modi clashes with CCC's Nicole Jane Watson and Admore Gomba (DOP). In Bulawayo North, Nkosana Mkandla (Zanu-PF) will clash with Minehle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede (CCC), Frank Mhlanga (UZA) and Sibonokuhle Khumalo (DOP).In Emakhandeni/Luveve, Brian Samuriwo (Zanu-PF) will battle it out with Bajila (CCC) and Khulumani Ndlovu (ZANC). In Pelandaba/Tshabalala, Cecilia Verenga (Zanu-PF) will battle it out with Siziba (CCC), Soneni Moyo, Paulo Maplanka (EFF) and Gift Ndlovu (DOP).In Mpopoma/Mzilikazi, Admire Tonderai Masikati (Zanu-PF) is facing off with Makaza (CCC), Blessing Sibanda (DOP), Bekezela Ncube (Zapu), Zvikwete Innocent Mbano (ZANC), Sihle Muzenda (Freedom Alliance), Strike Mkandla (Independent) and Pardon Tapfumaneyi (Independent).In Entumbane/Njube, Zanu-PF's Linda Chinamano clashes with Dingilizwe Tshuma, Prince Dube (CCC) and Nqobizitha Ndlovu (ZANC). In Pumula, Phumulani Nsingo of Zanu-PF faces off with Sichelesile Mahlangu (CCC), Albert Mhlanga, and Trust Mazwi Mkhwananzi (Zapu).In Lobengula/Magwegwe, Butholezwe Ndlovu (Zanu-PF) clashes with Eric Gono (CCC), Nigel Ndlovu (Zapu) Douglas Ncube (ZANC), Godwin Zibafosi (UFP), Khanye Lwazi (MRP) and Innocent Ndibali (EFF).In Nkulumane, Freedom Murechu (Zanu-PF) squares off against Desire Moyo (CCC), Andrew Ndlovu (Zapu) and Adelaide Mhlanga of FreeZim Congress.In Nketa constituency, Tavengwa Zidya (Zanu-PF) clashes with Obert Manduna (CCC) and Vincent Bala Ndlovu (Independent).About 19 MDC-T aspiring parliamentary candidates were disqualified after they failed to pay nomination fees. Twenty-two nomination forms for the National Assembly were rejected after the candidates submitted the forms and disappeared.Four aspiring candidates for National Assembly Women's quota had their nominations placed on hold as their payments did not go through because of network challenges.In Bulawayo council nominations, CCC's successful candidates were: Shepherd Sithole (ward 1); Adrian Moyo (ward 2); Mxolisi Mahlangu (ward 3); David Coltart (ward 4); Dumisani Nkomo (ward 5); Nkosilathi Hove Mpofu (ward 6), Thandiwe Moyo (ward 7); Edwin Ndlovu (ward 8); Donaldson Lovewell Mwind (ward 13); and Dumisani Netha (ward 14).In ward 5, Nomagugu Muloyi will represent CCC; Greater Gumede (ward 16); Skhululekile Moyo (ward 17); Takunda Felix Madzana (ward 18); Lazarus Mpande (ward 19); Simbarashe Dube (ward 20); Tinevimbo Maphosa (ward 21); Mmeli Bruce Moyo (ward 22); Ntombizodwa Khumalo (ward 23); Anorld Batirai Dube (ward 24); Aleck Ndlovu (ward 25); Mpumelelo Moyo (ward 26), Lizzy Sibanda (ward 27); Ntando Ndlovu (ward 28) and Roy Sekete (ward 29).