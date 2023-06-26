Latest News Editor's Choice


Masvingo to generate 22MW

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
MASVINGO province is set to launch hyropower projects on its two main dams — Tugwi-Mukosi and Mutirikwi — a senior government official has said.

In an interview with Southern Eye recently, Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution minister Ezra Chadzamira said the province should benefit from the resources at its disposal.

"The one which we are looking forward to soon that will contribute to electricity supply in Masvingo is the hydropower generation at Tugwi-Mukosi.

"On that hydropower generation; we are looking forward to about 17 megawatts which are going to be generated from that project.

"We have another one at Mutirikwi which will produce five megawatts of electricity and is going to add to Tugwi-Mukosi production.

"So it means with the capacity needed in Masvingo province, we will have enough electricity if those two projects are going to work," he said.

Masvingo has a demand of at least 23MW of electricity.

Chadzamira said: "If we produce electricity from those two dams, it means we have enough and we are able to sell to other provinces as we have the devolution aspect that each province is going to raise its gross domestic product."

Zimbabwe is currently facing a severe energy crisis.

Water levels at Zimbabwe's main power station Kariba, which produces nearly 70% of the nation's electricity, dropped significantly towards the end of last year, plunging the country into rolling blackouts.

Chadzamira added that people of Masvingo province would benefit from the resuscitation of irrigation schemes.

"We are earmarking about 70 000 hectares, with the new irrigation schemes, looking at the Kilimanjaro expansion, Buffalo Range, Chilonga among other schemes around the province," he said.

Source - Southern Eye
