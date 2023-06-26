Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
SOME Gwanda residents have petitioned Matebeleland South Provincial Affairs minister Abednico Ncube to take action against a Harare-based land developer for failing to service their housing stands.

The residents from Judds Park bought the stands from Forit Contracting (Pvt) Limited in 2015.

The company has failed to service the stands.

In a petition dated June 24, addressed to Ncube, the residents accused Forit Contracting and Zonnal of shortchanging them.

"Minister Sir, as the beneficiaries of Judds Park residential stands in which I believe we are about 250 under the developer by the name Zonnal as represented by Khumbuza Mahlathini and Forit Contracting company sold land to Gwanda residents and promised to service land wherein the residents could start working on their land," the petition read.

 "Our request is based on the idea that if we are to be allowed to build, council can, therefore, take over the servicing. Minister Sir, it is our great expectation that as a provincial godfather this issue is a walk in the park, hence the call to our rescue."

Ncube is yet to respond to the petition. He was not answering his mobile phone when Southern Eye tried to contact him for comment.

The petition was copied to Gwanda mayor Njabulo Siziba, town secretary, Zonnal and Forit Contracting.

Last year, the home seekers petitioned Siziba over the matter.

Siziba said Forit was engaged by council in 2015 before he became mayor.

"It appears Forit company started selling stands even before servicing them and squandered the money, up to now the stands are not serviced," Siziba said then.

Early this month, the residents took the matter to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission.

Residents said they paid between US$3 000-US$11 000 for stands in low, medium and high-density areas.

No comment could be obtained from the land developer.

Source - Southern Eye
More on: #Gwanda, #Land, #Arms

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

49 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

2 hrs ago | 287 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

3 hrs ago | 1147 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

13 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

17 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

26 Jun 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1301 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 1437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days