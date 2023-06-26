Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has praised ZESA's Executive Chairman Sydney Gata for managing and easing Zimbabwe's power crisis.

Gata was brought back to the power utility in 2019, after his suspension by former Energy Minister Fortune Chasi.

Speaking to thousands of Zanu-PF supporters at his election manifesto launch in Chipinge, Mnangagwa said Gata had ensured rehabilitation and synchronisation of Hwange's Unit 7 and 8.

Introduction of the two units has improved power supply after almost a year of haphazard load-shedding across the country.

"It took us two and a half years to build Hwange Unit 7 and 8 which are now giving us more than 600MW," said Mnangagwa.

"Gata is the one doing all this, we are now building this on our own as a country and it is our chance to build."

Gata's considerable success in easing the crisis has been credited to employment of key personnel, experts in areas such as engineering, communication and research.

His administration was given the nod by Zimbabwe National Editors Forum after a ‘surprise' tour of Hwange last year, a move which he said indicated their desire for transparency.

Zimbabwe's power challenges have been blamed on poor investment in the sector, with government encouraging the use of solar and removing duty on related material for domestic use.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mnangagwa, #Gata, #Power

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

2 hrs ago | 263 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 399 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

2 hrs ago | 288 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

2 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

2 hrs ago | 347 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

3 hrs ago | 1148 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

13 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

17 hrs ago | 2197 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

26 Jun 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1301 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 1437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days