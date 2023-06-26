Latest News Editor's Choice


New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Only two candidates from the previous council, Martin Chivhoko (ward 4) and Dani Ndaba (ward 14) have been retained to contest in the harmonised elections scheduled for August 23.

The Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) party has fielded more than a dozen new faces in Gweru Urban's 18 wards.

CCC has also witnessed an increase in women candidates.

In ward 1, Mercy Magwanya will be competing with mayor Hamutendi Kombayi (MDC-T) and Anashe Mclean of Zanu-PF.

 Faith Tshuma will face off against Lydia Mudzamiri (Zanu-PF) and Rowen Matare (MDC-T) in ward 2 while in ward 3, CCC's Girly Zvidzai will face Tawona Gwinja (MDC-T) and Victor Wasara (Zanu-PF).

In ward 9, Nyaradzo Madzikura (CCC) will tussle against Sarah Shopera (Zanu-PF) and Edson Kurebgaseka (MDC-T).

Old faces who bounced back include former mayor Tedious Chimombe (CCC) who faces Charles Chari (Zanu-PF) and Ramos Kamonere of Democratic Union of Zimbabwe.

Former councillor Kumbirai Rutsvara (CCC) will be in the ring with Tanyanyiwa Rumbi (Zanu-PF).

Meanwhile, addressing CCC supporters on Saturday last week, Zvidzai said women candidates understood service delivery issues better because they grappled with issues of water, refuse collection, among others on a daily basis.

Zvidzai said if elected into office, she would push for the establishment of a solar grid at the Gwenoro water treatment plant to ensure uninterrupted power supply.

"As women we are most affected by erratic water supplies due to Zesa power cuts," she said.

"Once elected, I will push for solar power at Gwenoro so that the pumping system is not affected by the unending electricity cuts."

She also said she would deal with the challenges of streetlights and bad roads in her ward.

Source - newsday
More on: #CCC, #Gweru, #Face

