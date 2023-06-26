Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga's ex-wife, Marry Mubaiwa allegedly confiscated allowances for the security team that accompanied her estranged husband to South Africa for medical attention in 2020, the court has heard.Major Godfrey Nyoni made the claims while testifying in Mubaiwa's trial yesterday.She is accused of attempting to kill Chiwenga by removing him from life-support system in a South African hospital.Mubaiwa also allegedly booked Chiwenga in a hotel ignoring instructions that he must be taken to a hospital on arrival in South Africa.Leading evidence for the State, Nyoni said when he arrived in South Africa, Chiwenga had been already admitted to hospital.He said he had delivered allowances for the security team and other people who were with Chiwenga, and Mubaiwa allegedly took away the money. Nyoni said when Chiwenga fell ill, President Emmerson Mnangagwa facilitated for him to be medically examined in South Africa."I was then asked to follow them in South Africa. I arrived in that country at around 8pm and I went to Pretoria MedCare where the patient was," he said.Nyoni said Chiwenga was on life support and was in pain."I had the allowances for the security team but she took all the allowances. I then told Major Muringi that I had brought the allowances but they were all taken by the accused," he said.He also accused Mubaiwa of being abusive to hospital staff and the security team.Nyoni told the court that at one time, Mubaiwa arrived at MedCare at around 8pm and asked to be alone with Chiwenga.Nyoni said while outside they heard movements and sounds showing that the patient was moving.He said they found Mubaiwa dragging Chiwenga towards the door wearing a T-shirt soaked in blood."I confronted the accused and asked her where she was going with the patient. I then told her he was bleeding and that she could not move him out of the ward."I told doctor (Health deputy minister John) Mangwiro what had transpired. When she asked us to wash the T-shirt, I refused since I wanted my colleagues to see it. We then decided to take pictures before we washed the T-shirt," he said.Nyoni said Mubaiwa caused confusion after demanding that her security should be allowed to travel to China with Chiwenga although they had no visas.However, under cross-examination by Mubaiwa's lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa, Nyoni failed to explain why they did not report the incident to South African police or hospital authorities.Mtetwa asked Nyoni why their statements were recorded on December 23 instead of July 8 when Mubaiwa allegedly tried to kill Chiwenga.She also asked why they did not seek CCTV footage of the incident since Chiwenga was at a top medical facility to prove their case.Nyoni said they did not have the facilities to record the incident and were more worried about Chiwenga's health.Magistrate Feresi Chakanyuka postponed the matter to July 6 for trial continuation.