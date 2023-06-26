Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A DARING convict Caleb Mashingaidze, who escaped from Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison last year was re-arrested at the Harare Magistrates Court while trying to pay bail for a friend he had met in cells.Mashingaidze escaped from prison after serving only two weeks of his 27-month sentence for robbery.The convict said his real name was Tawanda Masunda.Mashingaidze was nabbed on Friday last week and taken to court facing charges of extortion and impersonation for which he was granted $100 000 bail on Saturday.It emerged that while in police custody, Mashingaidze was given a bank card by a friend to pay his bail.He was, however, arrested yesterday while trying to pay the bail .