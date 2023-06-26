12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

News / Local

by Staff reporter

TWELVE Zanu-PF activists in Lambamai area, Insiza in Matebeleland South province, appeared in court last week facing a public violence charge after they allegedly harassed opposition Zimbabwe Coalition for Peace and Development (ZCPD)'s aspiring parliamentary candidate Takaidza Makombe.The activists denied the charge when they appeared before Filabusi magistrate Abednicho Ndebele who remanded them in custody to July 3.Allegations were that on Wednesday last week, the accused confronted Makombe while on her way to file papers for her candidature, forcing her to abandon the nomination papers.The ZCPD is led by Gweru-based chartered accountant Trust Chikohora who is one of the 11 presidential candidates in the August 23 poll.