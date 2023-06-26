Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) president Nelson Chamisa says the political environment in Zimbabwe is not "normal" or conducive for the holding of elections in under two months and called his rival a "loser".

Chamisa, who fronts the biggest opposition party in the country, is again seen as the biggest challenge to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's bid for a second term after the 2018 poll which was settled by the courts.

In a televised interview with South African Broadcasting Corporation on Sunday this week, Chamisa pleaded with Southern African Development Community (Sadc) to facilitate a peaceful poll.

Tensions are raising with each passing day after the Zanu-PF leader told supporters in Chipinge on Saturday that the party would not relinquish power and that it was "unstoppable".

"Don't you know that losers are bold even in the face of defeat, what do you want him (Mnangagwa) to say? The writing is on the wall, he has failed in all the terms, economy, look at the inflation, the level of corruption, Gold Mafia, Zimbabwe is in a difficult situation," Chamisa responded in the interview.

"We (Zimbabwe) are a headache to South Africa, Malawi, Zambia and Botswana. We are a headache to our neighbours. That is why we are calling to Sadc to intervene.

"We are calling Sadc to support a peaceful election which is free and fair. Zimbabwe is not in a normal environment for elections. We will win against all odds."

Chamisa alleged that the voters roll was being changed regularly and that as a party they were yet to receive a copy.

The opposition party has alleged intimidation by the Zanu-PF-linked affiliate Forever Associates Zimbabwe (Faz) in rural areas.

Meanwhile, CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the party was planning to launch its campaign for the elections this week.

"This week, we look to the future with hope as we prepare to launch the biggest citizens campaign seen this side of the continent, no amount of forgery, dirty (tricks) or desperation from Zanu-PF will stop change," Mahere said in the party's internal Daily Digest.

She said CCC was excited with the new ways they were conducting their programmes.

"You see the bulk of our candidates are new faces who will bring new ideas in Parliament, in the next few weeks you are going to see them in your communities," she said.

"The nomination court is over and we successfully filed for 210 Parliamentary candidates and over 1 920 council candidates."

Mahere accused the ruling Zanu-PF of trying to discourage CCC members from voting.

"There are people who are trying to discourage the citizens not to vote, they should be ignored. Advocate Nelson Chamisa has said we are the next government, let's choose change, credibility, let's inspire and go and vote," she said.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamisa, #Mnangagwa, #Ccc

Most Popular In 7 Days