Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa expects to feast on the fragmented opposition in the impending polls, confirming earlier speculation on the competitive edge which one united opposition coalition will have over the ruling Zanu-PF party.In a bid to neutralize divisions in the opposition camp, political parties once embraced the idea in 2018 leading to formation of the MDC-Alliance, which suffered another split shortly after the elections.Addressing party supporters in Chipinge over the weekend, Mnangagwa laid bare the lucrative opportunity presented by the split opposition."Zanu-PF will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue asunder. The ruling party is not like the other outfits that seek and entertain interference by outsiders in the country's affairs. What made the ruling party attractive was its pursuit of homegrown solutions to the country's challenges."We leave no one behind in the administration and governance of the country. This is the face of Zanu-PF. We salute out unwavering cadres who stand by the party through thick and thin."We decide for ourselves for the good of our country and for the good of our people .We are committed to Zimbabweans," he said.Tracing some of the country's deep seated problems, renowned economist, Doctor Godfrey Kanyenze identified fragmentation as a back dated factor in his latest book titled, "Leaving So Many Behind: The Link between Politics and the Economy""A major development that signified the separation of the MDC-T from its social base was the decision by the National Constitutional Assembly, which had been part of the vibrant social movement of the late 1990s and played a role in the formation of the MDC, to transform itself into a political party on 28 September 2013."Meanwhile, the post-election self-introspection within the main opposition party MDC-T created disunity within the party," says the book in part.The manuscript says thereafter, Mangoma advised then MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai to step down and facilitate leadership renewal.Kanyenze says unfortunately, even those splinter groups which left MDC-T continued to be fragmented along the way, further weakening the opposition movement ."By the time the 2018 elections were convened, Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC) confirmed the existence of 75 political parties contesting elections up from 35, a scenario that reflects a fragmented opposition," he said.Even as Zimbabwe approaches the forthcoming polls , ten presidential candidates are set to be part of the opposition forces against the ruling party.