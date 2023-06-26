Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa expects to feast on the fragmented opposition in the impending polls, confirming earlier speculation on the competitive edge which  one united opposition coalition will have over the ruling Zanu-PF party.

In a bid to neutralize divisions in the opposition camp, political parties once embraced the idea in 2018 leading to formation of the MDC-Alliance, which suffered another split shortly after the elections.

Addressing party supporters in Chipinge over the weekend, Mnangagwa laid bare the lucrative opportunity presented by the split opposition.

"Zanu-PF will continue governing Zimbabwe as other parties continue asunder. The ruling party is not like the other outfits that seek and entertain interference by outsiders in the country's affairs. What made the ruling party attractive was its pursuit of homegrown solutions to the country's challenges.

"We leave no one behind in the administration and governance of the country. This is the face of Zanu-PF. We salute out unwavering cadres who stand by the party through thick and thin.

"We decide  for ourselves for the good of our country and for the good of our people .We are committed to Zimbabweans," he said.

Tracing some of the country's deep seated problems, renowned economist, Doctor Godfrey Kanyenze identified fragmentation as a back dated factor in his latest book  titled, "Leaving So Many Behind: The Link between Politics and the Economy"  

"A major development that signified the separation of the MDC-T from its social base was the decision by the National Constitutional Assembly, which had been part of the vibrant social movement of the late 1990s and played a role in the formation of the MDC, to transform itself into a political party on 28 September 2013.

"Meanwhile, the post-election self-introspection within the main opposition party MDC-T created disunity within the party," says the book in part.

The manuscript says thereafter, Mangoma advised then MDC-T president Morgan Tsvangirai to step down and facilitate leadership renewal.

Kanyenze says unfortunately, even those splinter groups which left MDC-T continued to be fragmented along the way, further weakening the opposition movement .

"By the time the 2018 elections were convened, Zimbabwe Elections Commission (ZEC) confirmed the existence of 75 political parties contesting elections up from 35, a scenario that reflects a fragmented opposition," he said.

Even as Zimbabwe approaches the forthcoming polls , ten presidential candidates are set to be part of the opposition forces against the ruling party.

Source - NewZimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

2 hrs ago | 296 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

2 hrs ago | 398 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

2 hrs ago | 370 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

2 hrs ago | 454 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

2 hrs ago | 363 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

2 hrs ago | 182 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

2 hrs ago | 465 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

2 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

2 hrs ago | 257 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

2 hrs ago | 109 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

3 hrs ago | 74 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 118 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

3 hrs ago | 69 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

3 hrs ago | 1146 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 1079 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

13 hrs ago | 1344 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

13 hrs ago | 772 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 494 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

13 hrs ago | 959 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

13 hrs ago | 637 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

13 hrs ago | 264 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

13 hrs ago | 187 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

17 hrs ago | 2196 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

19 hrs ago | 568 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

26 Jun 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1301 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 1437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days