Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The European Union (EU) has accepted Zimbabwe's invite to observe the country's elections due August 23 this year.

EU ambassador to Zimbabwe Jobst von Kirchmann said the invitation to observe polls ‘demonstrates the trust, cooperation and partnership' between the government and the grouping.

"The EU warmly welcomes the invitation from the Government of Zimbabwe to observe the harmonised elections of 2023 in Zimbabwe.

"This invitation clearly demonstrates the trust, cooperation, and partnership between Zimbabwe and the EU," he said in a tweet.

In the 2018 elections, the EU deployed about 88 observers, later reporting that "the political climate has improved, (…) but unequal opportunities (between candidates), voter intimidation and lack of confidence in the electoral process have undermined the pre-electoral environment".

Last week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) invited applications for accreditation from persons and organisations wishing to observe the country's high stakes poll.

Accreditation fees for local observers this year has been pegged at US$10 per individual while those from the African continent shall pay US$100 each.

Observer fees for those manning foreign embassies in Zimbabwe have been pegged at US$300 while those from any country outside Africa will each pay US$400.

The fees for local media practitioners accredited with the Zimbabwe Media Commission and working for foreign media houses is US$100 as is the case with those from the African continent while local media practitioners accredited with the ZMC pay US$10.

However, observers from the African Union, the Southern African Development Community, Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa, the SADC Parliamentary Forum, the Electoral Commissions Forum of SADC, electoral bodies in African countries and embassies from African countries are exempt from paying any fees.

Legal think- tank Veritas criticised the fees for allegedly discouraging local and international organisations from seeking observer accreditation.

"Proper election observation enhances the fairness, transparency and credibility of elections and also encourages all parties contesting elections to accept the results.

"The African Charter on Democracy, Elections and Governance and the SADC Principles and Guidelines on Elections both emphasize the importance of independent observers in ensuring that elections are transparent, credible and democratic.  Zimbabwe is a party to both those instruments," it said.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Elections, #Zimbabwe

Comments


Must Read

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

2 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

2 hrs ago | 378 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

2 hrs ago | 461 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

2 hrs ago | 364 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

2 hrs ago | 39 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

2 hrs ago | 351 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

2 hrs ago | 467 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

3 hrs ago | 255 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

3 hrs ago | 208 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

3 hrs ago | 263 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

3 hrs ago | 110 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

3 hrs ago | 59 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

3 hrs ago | 195 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

3 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

3 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

3 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

3 hrs ago | 119 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

3 hrs ago | 1155 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

10 hrs ago | 1082 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

10 hrs ago | 273 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

13 hrs ago | 960 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

13 hrs ago | 1345 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

13 hrs ago | 308 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

13 hrs ago | 773 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

13 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

13 hrs ago | 638 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

14 hrs ago | 268 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

14 hrs ago | 189 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

14 hrs ago | 87 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

14 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

14 hrs ago | 82 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 540 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

14 hrs ago | 70 Views

Cargo delays as SARS system experiences technical glitches

14 hrs ago | 27 Views

FULL LIST: CCC 'fake' candidates unveiled

17 hrs ago | 2198 Views

Corrupt Ran mine workers in illegal miners death scandal

18 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZANU PF councillor gears up

19 hrs ago | 569 Views

Pamire tops Radio Zimbabwe legends list

26 Jun 2023 at 08:52hrs | 1301 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to South Africa

26 Jun 2023 at 06:54hrs | 1437 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days