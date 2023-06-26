Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has automatically lost seven potential council seats in Rushinga district, Mashonaland West after party politicians who pitched up for poll nomination got disqualified for filing in wrong constituencies.

Top party official David Coltart blamed the mishap on what he found as an opaque delimitation of boundaries by ZEC.

The 2023 elections are being administered using the new delimitation report drawn by the country's controversial poll management authority.

Coltart, who is CCC treasurer, took to Twitter to express dismay over failure by his party to field candidates in the missed wards.

The former education minister said CCC candidates discovered on nomination day that their names had been moved to other wards.

"In Rushinga, CCC lost 7 wards mainly because the delimitation program affected candidates who could not know he or she could not represent the ward only to be told by the ZEC officials on the nomination day.

"This was compounded by ZEC's refusal to provide the voters roll," he said.

ZEC said recently that electronic copies of the crucial poll document will be availed to candidates who would have successfully filed their nomination papers.

Addressing journalists last week, ZEC chief elections officer, Utoile Silaigwana said one can only run for the post of a councillor in a ward in which they are registered to vote.

"We want to advise candidates, especially councillors to make sure they are registered voters in the ward they want to contest in, in terms of the new delimitation boundaries. Voting is polling station based," he said.

Zanu-PF claims that it has already won 74 local authority seats in which opposition parties failed to field candidates.

A total of 1,970 council seats are up for grabs in the August 23 elections.

The electoral body is expected to release names of candidates who passed the nomination stage Friday June 30.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Chamsia, #CCC, #Council

Comments


Must Read

MDC-T suffers big blow

1 hr ago | 313 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

5 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

8 hrs ago | 182 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

11 hrs ago | 831 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

13 hrs ago | 700 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

13 hrs ago | 928 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

14 hrs ago | 824 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

14 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

14 hrs ago | 1198 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

14 hrs ago | 777 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

14 hrs ago | 131 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

14 hrs ago | 1149 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

14 hrs ago | 605 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

14 hrs ago | 1601 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

14 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

14 hrs ago | 636 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

14 hrs ago | 785 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

14 hrs ago | 323 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

14 hrs ago | 180 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

14 hrs ago | 411 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

14 hrs ago | 577 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

14 hrs ago | 146 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

14 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

14 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

14 hrs ago | 212 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

14 hrs ago | 3610 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

21 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

22 hrs ago | 373 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

26 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1193 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

26 Jun 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1625 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 358 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 1041 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 572 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 1267 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

26 Jun 2023 at 19:41hrs | 890 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 363 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 291 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

26 Jun 2023 at 19:39hrs | 161 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

26 Jun 2023 at 19:38hrs | 256 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

26 Jun 2023 at 19:38hrs | 145 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

26 Jun 2023 at 19:36hrs | 142 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

26 Jun 2023 at 19:35hrs | 620 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

26 Jun 2023 at 19:35hrs | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days