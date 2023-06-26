Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

MDC-T suffers big blow

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC-T on Tuesday lost its bid to force the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) to register 87 of its aspiring MPs who were rejected by the nomination court on June 21 after failing to pay candidate fees.

Justice Webster Chinamhora of the Harare High Court, sitting as an Electoral Court, said he had no jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

"Having upheld the argument (by ZEC) of lack of jurisdiction, I will not address the other points. I will strike the matter off the roll with no order as to costs," the judge said after the MDC-T had filed an urgent application.

ZEC lawyer Tawanda Kanengoni said the procedure to be followed was that candidates dissatisfied with decisions of the nomination officer file an appeal to the Electoral Court within four days, and not do so as a party, or as an urgent chamber application.

"The application cannot be entertained by this court. The application is made by the MDC-T. It's not made by a candidate. The party has no right to challenge the nomination of candidates. All 87 of these persons that are mentioned have concurrently filed an appeal before this court and it is pending. One would then wonder why the applicants who demonstrate full understanding would pursue the current application and ask this court to sit twice to determine the same issues," Kanengoni argued.

The MDC-T, represented by Prof Lovemore Madhuku, had maintained that the matter was properly before the judge, arguing that "we know in terms of the Electoral Act that there are candidates and sponsoring parties."

"Here you have a political party and the route that they have taken is properly provided for. The Electoral Court must deal with all matters. The right of appeal does not take away other rights of access to this court. Section 161 of the Electoral Act says that this court cannot try criminal cases. That exclusion must be the only exclusion that is allowed in this court. The political party can approach this court," Madhuku vainly argued.

Nomination courts rejected 87 of the MDC-T's candidates after the party tried a system of "centralised payment" where it wanted to pay ZEC for all its candidates in one transaction, instead of giving money to individual candidates in the same way that other parties did. Candidates for MP were required to pay US$1,000 or the equivalent in Zimbabwe dollars.

The party has not said how many candidates successfully filed papers to run for council or MP. Insiders said "about seven" successfully filed nomination papers in Matebeleland North.

Party spokesman Witness Dube told the Voice of America's Studio 7 on Tuesday: "Our candidate nomination issue has not succeeded in court. We maintain a little bit of hope because there is another court process initiated, but we have to concede that our chances of rescuing the situation are diminishing.

"We disagree strongly with how ZEC has dealt with our matter. But with the benefit of hindsight, one must say that perhaps if our candidates had money on them, or means to pay as individuals on the day, we would not be having this problem. It's an important lesson for our party and our leaders that matters like these must be dealt with in a much, much better way next time."

Zimbabweans vote in genera elections on August 23. The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission said it intends to publish final list of candidates by June 30.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Mwonzora, #Low, #MPs

Comments


Must Read

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

1 hr ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

1 hr ago | 130 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

4 hrs ago | 1114 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

8 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

11 hrs ago | 825 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

13 hrs ago | 698 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

13 hrs ago | 927 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

13 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

13 hrs ago | 823 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

13 hrs ago | 1152 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

13 hrs ago | 1190 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

13 hrs ago | 777 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

13 hrs ago | 129 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

13 hrs ago | 1143 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

13 hrs ago | 600 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

14 hrs ago | 1599 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

14 hrs ago | 666 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

14 hrs ago | 634 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

14 hrs ago | 779 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

14 hrs ago | 321 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

14 hrs ago | 177 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

14 hrs ago | 408 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

14 hrs ago | 574 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

14 hrs ago | 145 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

Zimbabwe crush USA

14 hrs ago | 325 Views

Chamisa blames Zec for CCC's shortcomings

14 hrs ago | 179 Views

Nakamba brings Villa captain to Victoria Falls

14 hrs ago | 354 Views

Hollywood great Dwayne Johnson wants to meet Zimbabwean UFC Star

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Kasukuwere tears ZANU PF apart

14 hrs ago | 3589 Views

President Mnangagwa's ZANU PF neutralizes Chamisa's CCC

21 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Mnangagwa thrives on being an 'arsonist fireman'!

21 hrs ago | 372 Views

'America wants Chamisa'

26 Jun 2023 at 19:49hrs | 1191 Views

Kasukuwere snubs cheerleader Lumumba

26 Jun 2023 at 19:48hrs | 1623 Views

Zimbabwe outclass USA to maintain perfect record

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 358 Views

Faz destabilises Chamisa's CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:47hrs | 1038 Views

Zanu-PF unleashes terror in the Midlands, says CCC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 570 Views

Mwonzora kills MDC

26 Jun 2023 at 19:46hrs | 1264 Views

Fake candidates shocked to find their names on list

26 Jun 2023 at 19:41hrs | 889 Views

CCC appeals Zec decision to accept smuggled candidates

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 363 Views

Forever Associates of Zimbabwe now Zanu-PF affiliate

26 Jun 2023 at 19:40hrs | 289 Views

Characteristics of good presidential candidates for Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

26 Jun 2023 at 19:39hrs | 161 Views

Kasukuwere - X Factor in the August presidential poll

26 Jun 2023 at 19:38hrs | 256 Views

Zimbabwe leaders lie about Logan Act to justify 'Patriotic Bill'

26 Jun 2023 at 19:38hrs | 145 Views

Mnangagwa off to Angola

26 Jun 2023 at 19:36hrs | 142 Views

Aston Villa players set to visit Victoria Falls

26 Jun 2023 at 19:35hrs | 620 Views

Mnangagwa congratulates Chevrons after record win

26 Jun 2023 at 19:35hrs | 85 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days