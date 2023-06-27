News / Local

by Staff reporter

ENRAGED over "high prices" two men beat a vendor with a hammer and sticks, resulting in his death after he was admitted to Mpilo Central Hospital.Confirming the incident which occurred in Cowdray Park Suburb on 21 June at around 8 PM, Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said the unknown assailants are still at large.She said the suspects approached Dumisani Mpala (46) at his stall at Sign Post."One of the accused persons enquired about the prices of razor blades and cigarettes. after he was told the price, the two unknown accused persons started shouting at Dumisani Mpala accusing him of overcharging his products and saying they wanted to teach him a lesson," she said.Asst Insp Msebele said one of the suspects grabbed a hammer that was on the ground near the vending stall and pounded Mpala on the head."The other accused person also picked a stick and assaulted Dumisani Mpala several times all over the body until he collapsed. the two accused persons then fled from the scene. The now deceased sustained a cut on the forehead and some bruises all over the body. a police report was then made. The now-deceased was ferried to Mpilo Hospital by ambulance on the 27th of June 2023. The now deceased passed on at Mpilo Central Hospital," said Asst Insp Msebele.She urged members of the public to solve differences amicably instead of resorting to violence as it results in unnecessary loss of lives."We appeal to members of the public with information that may assist in the location of the two accused persons to report at any nearest police station," said Asst Insp Msebele.