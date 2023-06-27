Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE High Court has struck off the roll an urgent chamber application by MDC challenging Zimbabwe Electoral Commision's (ZEC) decision to disqualify 87 of their candidates after they failed to pay their nomination fees.

The party was seeking a court order instructing ZEC to accept 87 candidate's nomination fees and dismiss their disqualification.

Justice Webster Chinamhora ruled that Mwonzora's papers were not in order by virtue of having failed to file nomination papers for his party members seeking to contest for public offices on time.

The judge noted that he did not have the jurisdiction to deal with the matter.

"I am satisfied that the nomination papers were not in order by virtue of the failure to pay the nomination fees.

"In my view the failure to pay at the same time as the submission of the nomination papers," he said.

The judge added there is nothing precluding the parties to approach the registrar and requesting that the appeal be heard on an urgent basis.

"Given the urgency, I do not believe that there will be any substantial delay under EC8/22.

"Having upheld the argument of lack of jurisdiction, I will not address the other points. I will strike the matter off the roll with no order as to costs," he ruled.

Earlier this week the candidates also filed a second application before the court seeking the same relief.

During the hearing, ZEC through its attorney, Tawanda Kanengoni argued that the urgent application was redundant as the appeal filed by the candidates was seeking the same relief.

Kanengoni also argued that the court did not have the jurisdiction to deal with the application; it did not fall under the provisions of section 46(19) of the Electoral Act.

"The remedy created for the challenge sought by this application is one of an appeal not of an urgent application.

"The application cannot be entertained by this court. The application is made by the MDC. It is not made by any candidates. The right under s46 (19) of the Electoral Act is afforded to the candidate not the political party. The party has no right to challenge the nomination of candidates," he said.

MDC, through its attorney Lovemore Madhuku argued that the application was properly before the court as the Electoral Act allowed the court to deal with any matter relating to elections.

"Here you have a political party and the route that they take is properly provided for. Section 46 (19) says a nomination paper is rejected (10) or declared void (subsection 16). That Section is triggered if a nomination paper has been rejected under subsection 10. Section 46(19) must be restricted to its provisions.

"I do not think the legislature says the only complaint that can be taken to the court relates to a complaint about the rejection of a nomination application. The electoral court must deal with all electoral matters. Section 161 says that this court cannot try criminal cases. That exclusion must be the only exclusion that is allowed."

The judge said there would be no prejudice against either party as the issues raised by MDC, which concern the candidates, would be dealt with in the hearing of the appeal.

Source - NewZimbabwe
More on: #Mwoznora, #Roll, #Court

Comments


Must Read

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

2 hrs ago | 144 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

2 hrs ago | 66 Views

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

2 hrs ago | 81 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Dear CCC, no one is coming

2 hrs ago | 177 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

2 hrs ago | 70 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

2 hrs ago | 27 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

2 hrs ago | 74 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

2 hrs ago | 86 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

2 hrs ago | 23 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

2 hrs ago | 22 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

8 hrs ago | 1392 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

8 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

8 hrs ago | 369 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

8 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

8 hrs ago | 384 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 4273 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 3327 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

27 Jun 2023 at 19:02hrs | 2028 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3425 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 366 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2350 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1442 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 884 Views

Parastatal bosses' wings must be clipped

27 Jun 2023 at 06:59hrs | 1339 Views

Mnangagwa invites EU to observe Zimbabwe's 2023 elections

27 Jun 2023 at 06:56hrs | 1698 Views

Mnangagwa hopes to capitalise on Zimbabwe's divided opposition in August election

27 Jun 2023 at 06:44hrs | 1088 Views

Chamisa brands Mnangagwa 'loser'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1582 Views

Chamisa's CCC gives 'fraudulent candidates' 24 hours to withdraw from poll race

27 Jun 2023 at 06:43hrs | 1639 Views

12 Zanu-PF activists up for violence

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 981 Views

'Strengthen intra-party democracy'

27 Jun 2023 at 06:42hrs | 199 Views

Jailbreaker arrested while paying friend's bail

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 1680 Views

19 'bogus' lawyers face deregistration

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 970 Views

Marry 'confiscated' allowances for Chiwenga security team

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 2046 Views

New faces for CCC in Gweru Urban

27 Jun 2023 at 06:41hrs | 854 Views

Mnangagwa lauds Gata as power crisis eases

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 819 Views

Ndebele 'king' engages SA police over xenophobia

27 Jun 2023 at 06:40hrs | 1040 Views

Gwanda residents up in arms against land developer

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 427 Views

Bulawayo council partners Dutch company for Khami water recycling

27 Jun 2023 at 06:39hrs | 276 Views

Masvingo to generate 22MW

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 540 Views

Chinese miner in Filabusi ordered to reinstate workers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 313 Views

CCC clears air on double candidacy

27 Jun 2023 at 06:38hrs | 758 Views

Border traffic clears as South Africa fixes system

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 183 Views

Mnangagwa promotes 4 Air Force of Zimbabwe senior officers

27 Jun 2023 at 06:37hrs | 417 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days