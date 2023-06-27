Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Warren Park woman on Monday dragged her son before magistrate Sharon Mashavira asking the court to bar him from her home after he accused her of witchcraft.Marble Muchoba told Mashavira that her 36-year-old son, Philemon has been accusing her of using him as a sexual partner in his sleep.She said the allegations started after he married a sex worker who would insult her every time she got drunk. She then asked him to move out."I have accommodated him as my son but I cannot live in peace anymore with his constant accusations that I bewitched him," Muchoba said."He wanted me to tolerate him along with his disrespectful wife and when I stated that they should move out, he started harassing me with false accusations."Muchoba said Philemon countered that if she chases his wife away, he would start sleeping in her bedroom."I told him that I had no problem with him residing at my house but he should go away if he wants to stay with his wife (but) I was surprised when he threatened me that he would come sleep in my bedroom if I chased away his wife, " she claimed.The respondent had also threatened to spread the witchcraft accusations against her at her church.Philemon denied the claims." I have always maintained peace towards her. She is lying and trying to tarnish my name but I do not mind if she is granted the protection order. I always had intentions to move out but as of now I am financially unable to do so," he said.Mashavira granted Muchoba's application, ordering her son to vacate with his belongings and also stop harassing her.