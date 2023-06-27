Cops seek leads in murder cases

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Police in Chitungwiza and Magunje are seeking information relating to twos, with suspects said to be on the run.The murder allegedly occurred on Sunday night, while the second was committed on Tuesday, also at night."Police in Magunje are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Learnmore Zilaila (19) who is being sought in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Magunje Growth point on June 27 in which a yet to be identified man was assaulted and left unconscious in a trench. The victim was pronounced dead upon admission at Magunje Hospital," police said in a statement."Police in St Mary's are investigating a case of murder in which an unknown suspect assaulted the victim and dumped her body near Macheka grounds on June 25 at around 2340 hours. The victim died on admission at Chitungwiza Central Hospital. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station."Meanwhile, Police in Harare are investigating a case of infanticide in which a fetus was found at the corner of Drummond Chaplin Road and Bishop Gaul Avenue in Milton Park last Friday.