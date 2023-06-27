Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Thousands benefit from Hwange 7 & 8 spin-offs

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE US$1,5 billion Hwange Thermal Power Station Unit 7 and 8 expansion project in Matebeleland North province has generated immense economic and social spin-offs amid reports that 50 000 people and international entities have directly benefitted from the massive project through employment and provision of various supplies.

The project has proved to be a critical economic enabler beyond increased power generation as it has boosted several ancillary projects that feed into the ongoing construction works.

On the economic front, it has had a massive downstream impact on suppliers of key materials such as coal production and supply, cement and limestone production, and quarry, as well as transport and logistics providers led by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ). The project's positive impact dovetails with the Second Republic's drive to transform Zimbabwe into an upper middle-income economy by 2030.

ZPC is also engaged in the construction of homes under the Relocation Action Plan (RAP), a compensatory housing project for the community whose homes were affected by the new transmission line for the Hwange Expansion Project.

The families had to be moved to pave the way for the transmission line and as a result, 72 houses are set to be built while some have already been handed over to affected families. Tenders for the construction of the houses were awarded to indigenous companies bearing witness to the Second Republic's commitment to black empowerment.

On Wednesday, Zimbabwe Power Company (ZPC) commissioned another batch of 29 houses at Hope Fountain, which consist of a three-roomed main structure made up of a lounge and two bedrooms.

A separate, spacious kitchen with a thatched roof is situated near the main house. The houses are expected to greatly improve the livelihoods of community members through provision of decent accommodation, employment opportunities during the tenure of the project and value creation.

Detailing the benefits of the project yesterday, ZPC acting managing director, Engineer Norbet Mataruse, said 50 000 people have tapped into one of the Second Republic's signature projects aimed at boosting power generation to support economic transformation.

"In terms of people who got employed and benefitted, I can put it at 50 000," said Eng Mataruse.

"On the benefits that have accrued to the Zimbabwe populace in terms of this project, it will need months or even a year to narrate because you talk of employment, you talk of suppliers, we have a lot of companies that were supplying materials towards the construction of the two power plants.

"Surely, we have provided employment, provided business not only in Hwange but nationally and internationally," he added.

Another beneficiary of Hwange power station expansion project is the extension of the existing Deka Water Pipeline Project. The US$48,1 million funded project from a line of credit extended by Indian Government has also created employment for locals in Hwange and some downstream industries are benefitting.

Hwange Power Station draws raw water for electricity generation and cooling from the Zambezi River and the Deka water project is crucial in that regard.

The water demand for Unit 7 and 8 is said to be about 1 860 cubic metres per hour and a new 250 000 cubic metre reservoir to complement the existing one has been constructed as part of the expansion project.

The project scope includes the construction of a new 42 kilometre, 960 millimetre diameter pipeline from Deka High Lift pump station to Hwange Power Station.

The Government, through Zesa's subsidiary, ZPC, is implementing the Hwange Expansion Project, which is set to increase the national electricity supply by 600 megawatts, as part of President Mnangagwa's vision to achieve an upper-middle-income society by 2030.

Its scope of work entails the construction of two 300MW units at Hwange Power Station and power evacuation transmission and distribution infrastructure.

The national project officially commenced on August 1, 2018, and is now 80,2 percent complete.

Built at a cost of about US$1,5 billion by a Chinese contractor, Hwange Unit 7 and 8 expansion is one of the Second Republic's signature projects aimed at boosting power generation to support economic transformation in line with the National Development Strategy.

After the rehabilitation of the six units, Hwange will be able to produce a maximum of 1 520MW with 920MW from units 1 to 6 and 600MW from Unit 7 and 8. The expansion project started in 2018 but was affected by a number of  unforeseen events such as the Covid-19 outbreak.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Zesa, #Hwange, #Thermal

Comments


Must Read

ZEC unlawfully adjourned Nomination court to benefit CCC

4 hrs ago | 1232 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bag of tricks running on empty

4 hrs ago | 740 Views

Zimbabwe democracy for sale

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa splurges on campaign launch

4 hrs ago | 410 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Zanu-PF activist bids to stop Tyson

4 hrs ago | 401 Views

Why Mnangagwa failed to improve Zim's economic prospects

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Foreign funded ERC refutes Chinamasa 'lies'

4 hrs ago | 217 Views

'Expect more defections to Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 282 Views

Zimbabwe universities ranked among the best in sub-Saharan Africa

4 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts ban on boarding school visits

4 hrs ago | 126 Views

29 houses for families displaced by powerline

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Post nomination report exposes Zanu-PF violence during process

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's most wanted robber arrested

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Full candidate list out tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 176 Views

Nation remembers Father Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on Russia, Ukraine conflict

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

More support to grow Zimbabwe's small mining sector

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa against hounding Mugabe loyalists

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

14 hrs ago | 561 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

14 hrs ago | 281 Views

Dear CCC, no one is coming

14 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

14 hrs ago | 254 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

14 hrs ago | 202 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

14 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

14 hrs ago | 345 Views

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

14 hrs ago | 210 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

20 hrs ago | 1619 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

20 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

20 hrs ago | 491 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

20 hrs ago | 1638 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 4393 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 3411 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

27 Jun 2023 at 19:02hrs | 2058 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3517 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 387 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2383 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1479 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 901 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days