Post nomination report exposes Zanu-PF violence during process

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
AN observation report has exposed Zanu-PF intra-party violence that occurred during the nomination court processes after some disgruntled members in Mashonaland West tried to submit their selection papers as independent candidates.

The Election Resource Centre (ERC) Africa recorded cases of assault involving members of the ruling party.

Despite reports by the state media praising the Zanu-PF nomination process, ERC said some dissatisfied ruling party members were blocked from submitting their nomination papers for independent candidacy.

"A case of intra-party violence in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West where Zanu-PF members assaulted a fellow member who had attempted to submit a Proportional Representation list different from the signed and stamped list, despite the fact that hers was also signed by the party chairperson.

"Zanu-PF Chegutu West MP who lost during primary elections was in Chinhoyi for routine court appearance on the separate case of prospecting at David White Head premises in Chegutu without a licence unfortunately the court coincidentally was at the same premises with nomination court.

"He was attacked by other Zanu-PF members including an MP aspirant. The reason was that he wanted to gain entry into the court to submit his nomination papers," read the report.

According to ERC, one of the incidents almost spiralled out of control after the ruling party spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa  who was vying for the Senate reportedly entered the nomination court in Chinhoyi while wearing a Zanu-PF party cap which caused tensions.

In Karoi, according to the report, there were violent clashes after two Zanu-PF candidates emerged vying for the same position.

"The monitor reported violence within Zanu-PF which was triggered when two candidates both filed nomination papers for the same Ward 8 Karoi Town Council," the report said.

Apart from skirmishes in the ruling party, the report also flagged the conflict that arose from the space provided for the nomination process saying it was inadequate and proved to be a challenge for candidates, citizens and observers.

"The ERC noted that the court rooms and nomination rooms allocated for the nomination process were generally small leading to overcrowding.

"Due to the overcrowding of nomination venues, citizens and ERC monitors were barred from accessing some venues to observe the nomination process in a bid to accommodate candidates and agents. ERC noted that observers were barred in Bulawayo."

Source - NewZimbabwe

