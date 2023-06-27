Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Foreign funded ERC refutes Chinamasa 'lies'

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
FOREIGN funded election watchdog, Election Resource Centre (ERC), has refuted Zanu-PF claims that it received foreign funding from the West to train election agents.

ERC said the training of election agents was not its mandate.

Zanu-PF finance boss, Patrick Chinamasa, released a statement last week saying the ruling party had gathered that ERC and the Zimbabwe Election Support Network (Zesn) had received foreign funding to train election agents.

The money is said to have come from the United Kingdom, France, Australia, USAid, Sweden, the United States embassy in Harare, US-based National Democratic Institute and the European Union.

 "Unfortunately, this statement from Zanu-PF is not true with regards to ERC. As ERC we, therefore, put it on record that we are neither aware of the donation nor are we part of such a programme as alleged by Zanu-PF," ERC said in a statement.

"As a law-abiding entity, we continue striving for electoral excellence, our mission as ERC is to provide credible information, strategic services and deliberative platforms that aim to improve the quality of democracy and elections at all tiers of Zimbabwean society and Africa at large.

"The ERC is a think-tank and advocacy organisation on electoral and democracy issues in Africa, having been formed following the need to deepen electoral research work in Africa that would inform effective citizen participation as well as strengthen policy engagement towards improvement of the quality of electoral and democratic practices."

Zesn last week also dismissed the same claims.

"Zesn reiterates that it does not and will not finance and or train any political party agents as this is not part of its core business and mandate, neither does Zesn support or endorse any political party or candidate in Zimbabwe," said Zesn.

"The network's mandate is to promote democratic elections in Zimbabwe through domestic oversight on all electoral processes such as voter registration, nomination, pre- and post-electoral environment and polling day processes among others."

Source - newsday
More on: #Zesn, #Chinamasa, #Lies

Comments


Must Read

ZEC unlawfully adjourned Nomination court to benefit CCC

4 hrs ago | 1246 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bag of tricks running on empty

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe democracy for sale

4 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa splurges on campaign launch

4 hrs ago | 411 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Zanu-PF activist bids to stop Tyson

4 hrs ago | 405 Views

Why Mnangagwa failed to improve Zim's economic prospects

4 hrs ago | 307 Views

'Expect more defections to Zanu-PF'

4 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimbabwe universities ranked among the best in sub-Saharan Africa

4 hrs ago | 337 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts ban on boarding school visits

4 hrs ago | 127 Views

29 houses for families displaced by powerline

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Post nomination report exposes Zanu-PF violence during process

4 hrs ago | 183 Views

Zimbabwe's most wanted robber arrested

4 hrs ago | 727 Views

Full candidate list out tomorrow

4 hrs ago | 180 Views

Nation remembers Father Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on Russia, Ukraine conflict

4 hrs ago | 312 Views

Thousands benefit from Hwange 7 & 8 spin-offs

4 hrs ago | 103 Views

More support to grow Zimbabwe's small mining sector

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Mnangagwa against hounding Mugabe loyalists

4 hrs ago | 296 Views

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

14 hrs ago | 562 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

14 hrs ago | 361 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

14 hrs ago | 282 Views

Dear CCC, no one is coming

14 hrs ago | 766 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

14 hrs ago | 255 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

14 hrs ago | 671 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

14 hrs ago | 148 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

14 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

14 hrs ago | 203 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

14 hrs ago | 288 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

14 hrs ago | 346 Views

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

14 hrs ago | 153 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

14 hrs ago | 211 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

14 hrs ago | 80 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

14 hrs ago | 143 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

20 hrs ago | 1619 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

20 hrs ago | 2573 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

20 hrs ago | 491 Views

Fikile Mbalula at it again

20 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Village head arrested for bashing villager over firewood

20 hrs ago | 427 Views

MDC-T suffers big blow

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 4393 Views

Chamisa's CCC has automatically lost seven potential council seats

27 Jun 2023 at 19:08hrs | 3411 Views

Zanu-PF in ploy to block ex-commissar Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature

27 Jun 2023 at 19:02hrs | 2058 Views

Raisedon Baya blasts CCC Cowdray Park candidate

27 Jun 2023 at 15:50hrs | 3517 Views

Zimbabwe's internet penetration rate on track to hit 75% by 2025

27 Jun 2023 at 12:14hrs | 387 Views

Hope and Opportunity: Analysing Saviour Kasukuwere's presidential campaign in Zimbabwe

27 Jun 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2383 Views

Mnangagwa should be the last person to speak about patriotism!

27 Jun 2023 at 09:09hrs | 1479 Views

Zimbabweans must vote against unpatriotic MPs

27 Jun 2023 at 07:00hrs | 901 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days