Zanu-PF activist bids to stop Tyson

News / Local

by Staff reporter

INDEPENDENT presidential aspirant Saviour Kasukuwere says nothing will stop him from running for the top office in the land after a Zanu-PF activist threatened to approach the courts seeking an order to bar him from contesting.In yet-to-be filed court papers, Zanu-PF activist Lovedale Mangwana says he is seeking an order declaring a decision by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to accept Kasukuwere's nomination papers null and void.Mangwana says Kasukuwere's candidature is in a violation of section 91 of Constitution, claiming he was not a registered voter.Kasukuwere's spokesperson and chief election agent Jacqueline Sande, told NewsDay yesterday that nothing would stop the ex-minister's presidential bid."The legal team is seized with the matter. They have seen the draft application which has not yet been issued and served, to us. We have prepared a response and once we are formally served, we shall fight it in the courts. We are confident that we will succeed," Sande said."We believe that there is no sustainable case which can prevent Kasukuwere from contesting for the highest post in the land. Come August 23, he will emerge as the president of the Republic of Zimbabwe,""That being said, nothing will deter Kasukuwere from running as presidential candidate come August 23."I would like to urge all Zimbabweans to rally behind him and bring change to our country. This is what democracy is all about. Where one leader has failed, s/he has to give the baton to someone else to develop or stir the ship."In his yet-to-be submitted application, Mangwana cited Kasukuwere and Zec as the first and second respondents, respectively.Mangwana said provisions of the Electoral Act state that a voter who is registered on the voters roll for a constituency shall not be entitled to have their name retained on such roll if for a continuous period of 18 months he or she has ceased to reside in that constituency.Kasukuwere has been in self-imposed exile in South Africa since 2017."I submit that the decision to accept the first respondent's nomination paper is in breach of section 91(1)(d) of the Constitution and invalid," Mangwana said in the application."I was convinced that this circumstance meant that he is no longer a registered voter for any constituency in the republic and consequently, he does not qualify for candidacy for election to the office of President."In another case, it also emerged yesterday that Kasukuwere was cleared on charges of abusing Constituency Development Funds (CDF) when he was the MP for Mt Darwin constituency, according to documents obtained by NewsDay."Cashmall Enterprises failed to supply some of the goods that were paid for by the CDF committee. The honourable MP (Kasukuwere) has since reimbursed the goods that were not supplied by Cashmall," a probe report by chief internal auditor, one S Mapuke dated January 2012 read in part.Kasukuwere is one of the 10 presidential candidates that will face off against President Emmerson Mnangagwa who is seeking re-election.Other candidates include Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa, Douglas Mwonzora (MDC), Lovemore Madhuku (National Constitutional Assembly), Gwinyai Muzorewa (United African National Congress), Joseph Makamba Busha (Free Zim Congress), among others.