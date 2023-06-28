Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
OPPOSITION Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) leader Nelson Chamisa is set to meet aspiring parliamentary candidates to strategise for the August 23 elections.The engagements between Chamisa and senior officials, including the party's chosen 210 parliamentary candidates, are meant to craft an election and fundraising strategy ahead of CCC's campaign launch on a yet-to-be announced date.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa met his Zanu-PF party candidates at a five-day workshop held in the Midlands, before launching his re-election bid last Saturday in Manicaland's Chipinge district.

On Wednesday, sources said the CCC meeting was also meant to prepare the candidates ahead of what promises to be a gruelling campaign against the well-resourced ruling Zanu-PF party.

CCC deputy spokesperson Gift "Ostallos" Siziba confirmed the meeting, but refused to give further details."Yes, the party leadership is meeting with candidates," Siziba said."At the moment, I am not in a position to give you the agenda or any further details, but just to say we are preparing for the elections and we will be announcing the date for our campaign launch."

The party has gagged its aspiring candidates and other senior officials from divulging its campaign strategy.The meeting comes at a time when CCC is accusing the Central Intelligence Organisation-linked Forever Associates Zimbabwe (FAZ) of sponsoring some candidates to file nomination papers under the party name, resulting in double candidacy in several constituencies.

FAZ is a Zanu-PF affiliate group that is co-ordinating the ruling party's election campaigns. It is being assisted by another shadowy group with army links, Heritage Trust.The CCC has threatened to seek recourse through the courts to resolve the issue of double candidates allegedly sponsored by FAZ.

FAZ and Zanu-PF have, however, denied the charges that they sponsored CCC imposters mainly in Harare and Bulawayo to confuse the electorate.CCC said some individuals fraudulently filed papers as its candidates in St Mary's, Mt Pleasant, Churu, Chitungwiza South, Chitungwiza North, Harare South, Hatcliffe, Hatfield, Hunyani and Harare Central constituencies.

In Bulawayo, three constituencies have CCC double candidates — Phelandaba-Tshabalala, Entumbane-Njube and Pumula.Zimbabweans in the diaspora and back home are using their resources and organising fundraising events to ensure CCC is well-oiled to challenge Zanu-PF in the upcoming elections.

Zanu-PF has given all its aspiring candidates all-terrain twin cab vehicles for campaigning.United States-based activist Freeman Chari has organised a number of fundraising events to raise money for CCC including opening an App called "Citizens Agents" to bridge the funding gap between the opposition and Zanu-PF.

