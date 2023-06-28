Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
ASPIRING Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nketa MP, Obert Manduna, says there is a spirited campaign to discredit his candidature by claiming that he has pending criminal cases in court.

Manduna was once dragged before the courts a few years ago for over fraud allegations at a local school, but was acquitted.

"It is clear that there are some people who are still bitter over my victory and now they have been left with no option and are also working with Zanu-PF to conduct a smear campaign against me," said Manduna, who beat Mandla Nyathi, Memory Makasi, Ambrose Sibindi and Brian Ncube in the CCC candidate selection process.

"It's sad that it's all being done by some respected people in the party. My mission now is to work for the people of Nketa and Emganwini who are the ones who elected me to represent the party in the forthcoming elections."

Manduna is battling for the Nketa constituency seat against Tavengwa Zidya of Zanu-PF and Vincent Bala Ndlovu, an independent.

In an unrelated matter, about 200 Bulawayo residents have expressed interest in running for the 29 council seats in the 23 August elections.

According to a preliminary list of successful candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers last week, about 192 candidates sailed through.

Some of the candidates who made the cut include former Education minister David Coltart who is the Ward 4 candidate for the CCC.

Source - newsday
More on: #Chamosa, #Ccc, #Victory

Comments


Must Read

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

1 min ago | 0 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

1 min ago | 0 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

8 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

8 hrs ago | 1113 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

8 hrs ago | 878 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

8 hrs ago | 314 Views

ZEC unlawfully adjourned Nomination court to benefit CCC

14 hrs ago | 3481 Views

Mthuli Ncube's bag of tricks running on empty

14 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Zimbabwe democracy for sale

14 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mnangagwa splurges on campaign launch

15 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimdollar collapse a harbinger of worse things to come

15 hrs ago | 781 Views

Zanu-PF activist bids to stop Tyson

15 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Why Mnangagwa failed to improve Zim's economic prospects

15 hrs ago | 717 Views

Foreign funded ERC refutes Chinamasa 'lies'

15 hrs ago | 514 Views

'Expect more defections to Zanu-PF'

15 hrs ago | 626 Views

Zimbabwe universities ranked among the best in sub-Saharan Africa

15 hrs ago | 810 Views

Zimbabwe govt lifts ban on boarding school visits

15 hrs ago | 274 Views

29 houses for families displaced by powerline

15 hrs ago | 286 Views

Post nomination report exposes Zanu-PF violence during process

15 hrs ago | 321 Views

Zimbabwe's most wanted robber arrested

15 hrs ago | 1752 Views

Full candidate list out tomorrow

15 hrs ago | 464 Views

Nation remembers Father Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on Russia, Ukraine conflict

15 hrs ago | 565 Views

Thousands benefit from Hwange 7 & 8 spin-offs

15 hrs ago | 219 Views

More support to grow Zimbabwe's small mining sector

15 hrs ago | 56 Views

Mnangagwa against hounding Mugabe loyalists

15 hrs ago | 559 Views

Reprieve for Zimbabwean immigrants in SA

28 Jun 2023 at 20:30hrs | 667 Views

Cops seek leads in murder cases

28 Jun 2023 at 20:30hrs | 464 Views

Mentally-challenged man mistaken for thief, killed

28 Jun 2023 at 20:30hrs | 492 Views

Woman takes son to court over witchcraft allegations

28 Jun 2023 at 20:29hrs | 351 Views

Dear CCC, no one is coming

28 Jun 2023 at 20:29hrs | 928 Views

Zimbabwe exemption permit termination ruled unlawful

28 Jun 2023 at 20:29hrs | 305 Views

Gold Mafia kingpin blames alcohol for branding Chiwenga a dunderhead

28 Jun 2023 at 20:28hrs | 803 Views

Court sits Friday to hear Zanu-PF activist's challenge against Kasukuwere

28 Jun 2023 at 20:28hrs | 347 Views

Termination of Zimbabwean Exemption Permit declared unlawful, unconstitutional and invalid

28 Jun 2023 at 20:28hrs | 224 Views

Nicole Scherzinger engaged to Zimbabwe-born Thom Evans

28 Jun 2023 at 20:27hrs | 439 Views

Zimdollar in first time gain on RBZ Auction

28 Jun 2023 at 20:27hrs | 317 Views

Election candidates disqualified over missing names on voter's roll

28 Jun 2023 at 20:27hrs | 389 Views

'Zimbabweans forgetting Kasukuwere's injustice'

28 Jun 2023 at 20:26hrs | 452 Views

Mwonzora nomination fees challenge struck off the roll

28 Jun 2023 at 20:26hrs | 178 Views

Man commits suicide in toilet

28 Jun 2023 at 20:26hrs | 402 Views

Court orders South Africa to stop deporting Zimbabweans

28 Jun 2023 at 20:26hrs | 128 Views

Vendor in Zimbabwe bludgeoned to death "for overpricing"

28 Jun 2023 at 20:25hrs | 209 Views

Kasukuwere: Ndebeles amongst noise makers in Zimbabwe?

28 Jun 2023 at 14:46hrs | 1745 Views

We May Look Sane: We Are Not

28 Jun 2023 at 14:20hrs | 2618 Views

Use your voice: Use your vote

28 Jun 2023 at 14:16hrs | 2620 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days