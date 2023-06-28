Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

News / Local

by Staff reporter

ASPIRING Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Nketa MP, Obert Manduna, says there is a spirited campaign to discredit his candidature by claiming that he has pending criminal cases in court.Manduna was once dragged before the courts a few years ago for over fraud allegations at a local school, but was acquitted."It is clear that there are some people who are still bitter over my victory and now they have been left with no option and are also working with Zanu-PF to conduct a smear campaign against me," said Manduna, who beat Mandla Nyathi, Memory Makasi, Ambrose Sibindi and Brian Ncube in the CCC candidate selection process."It's sad that it's all being done by some respected people in the party. My mission now is to work for the people of Nketa and Emganwini who are the ones who elected me to represent the party in the forthcoming elections."Manduna is battling for the Nketa constituency seat against Tavengwa Zidya of Zanu-PF and Vincent Bala Ndlovu, an independent.In an unrelated matter, about 200 Bulawayo residents have expressed interest in running for the 29 council seats in the 23 August elections.According to a preliminary list of successful candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers last week, about 192 candidates sailed through.Some of the candidates who made the cut include former Education minister David Coltart who is the Ward 4 candidate for the CCC.