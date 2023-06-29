ZBC launches digital system

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation has launched a new digital internet protocol and multi-channel transmission system aimed at generating technical capacity and improving the quality of service as the national broadcaster continues to work on the modernisation of the DSTV contribution system.The launch of the new ZBC digital contribution system to DSTV follows an outcry from viewers who have been experiencing poor picture quality due to the use of analogue transmission networks by third parties.This transformation is geared towards producing and distributing commercially viable, innovative, and high-quality content that will help build both ZBC and the nation's image locally and globally.Speaking during the official launch in Harare last night, Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa said she was pleased by the strides that ZBC had made in improving its picture quality and programming."Gone are the days when ZBC was synonymous with poor picture quality," Minister Mutsvangwa said."Following a public outcry over poor programming and picture quality, I am proud to say that you paid attention and addressed the public concerns. Let me hasten to say you have a reputation for producing high-quality content that is both informative and entertaining thus competing with international broadcasters."The launch of the ZBC digital contribution system to DSTV, Minister Mutsvangwa said, was yet another example of how the Second Republic was serious about investing in technological innovation able to compete with established giants in the media industry.But the national broadcaster had to keep improving programming to deal with stiff competition from other broadcasters."Government recognises the critical role that you play in informing, educating and entertaining the nation, and we will continue to provide the necessary support to ensure that you remain at the top of the game."ZBC chief executive Ms Adelaide Chikunguru said the quality of the channel on DSTV had been poor, despite the content being produced by ZBC with high-definition quality."This poor quality was due to the use of aging analogue transmission networks by third parties."As a result, the ZBC feed had to be downgraded from high definition to standard definition and analogue formats before contribution to DSTV."She also thanked the Ministry of Information, Publicity, and Broadcasting Services for their support and guidance."Your support has been instrumental in our success, and we look forward to continuing our close relationship as we work together to further develop the broadcasting industry in Zimbabwe."