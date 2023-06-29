Man kills other for beating wife

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Maboleni villager allegedly fatally stabbed his neighbour for assaulting his wife over goats that had strayed into the deceased's field and destroyed crops.Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the murder which reportedly occurred on Sunday at around 5PM at Kudzanayi Village under Chief Sogwala in Maboleni."Circumstances are that, the now deceased Patrick Mutizwa was found assaulting his neighbour's wife over goats that usually strayed into his field, destroying crops. This did not go well with the neighbour, Amos Zvenyika, who avenged by assaulting Mutizwa," said Inspector Mahoko.He said Zvenyika allegedly stabbed Mutizwa with a sharp object while fighting."Mutizwa bled profusely and died the following morning. The matter was reported to the police and the body was conveyed Gweru Provincial Hospital. Once again, we appeal to members of the public to desist from resorting to violence when solving disputes," said Inspector Mahoko.