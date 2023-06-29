Latest News Editor's Choice


Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

by Staff reporter
BEITBRIDGE-based Central Region Division One Soccer League side Dulibadzimu United's coach Stanley "Stano" Ncube has tipped two defenders Meki Meki and Ephan Guvava to scale to greater heights after signing for giants Dynamos.

The duo of 21-year-old central defender who can also play as a right back and central midfielder, Meki and 20-year-old left back Guvava have been under the spotlight of Dynamos who spotted them during an offseason friendly match played at Mabidi Sports Arena.

DeMbare have been tracking the players while turning out for Dulibadzimu United.

Ncube, happy that his "boys" have found a "big" break at DeMbare, is confident that the duo will make a mark at Dynamos.

"As a coach nothing gives pleasure than seeing a player you coach getting signed by a bigger club. It gives confidence that what you're doing at grassroots is being recognized. Both Meki and Guvava deserve this break to Dynamos who first saw them when we played a friendly match at the beginning of the season.

"My hope and advice to the boys as they head to Harare is that they must concentrate on their game, and avoid being consumed by the capital city's bright lights," said Ncube.

Dulubadzimu United are set to play their first match without the pair on Saturday when they travel to third-placed ZPC Munyati.

The Beitbridge side, on position seven with 14 points after 10 games, will be hoping to recover from a shock 2-0 home defeat to 11th placed Blanket Mine who have amassed eight points.

Four points behind ZPC Munyati, Dulibadzimu United will hope that the return from injury of Entumbane-bred striker Nhlanhla "Mawi" Phiri will inspire them to an away victory. Including the defeat to Blanket Mine, Phiri who scored a goal in six starts and provided three assists during the period missed his team's last three matches with the other ones being a 2-0 away loss to Tongogara and the 1-1 away draw at Loss Control.

Dulibadzimu also have 23-year-old striker Evidence Taraswa who has two goals, linkman Munashe Bhamara and former Highlanders goalkeeper Josphat Sibanda to bank on.

Central Region Soccer League fixtures

Saturday: MU v TelOne (MSU Stadium, 3pm), Loss Control v Bishopstone (Gresham, 3pm), Tongogara v FC Platinum Under-19 (Tongogara, 3pm), Kwekwe United v Chapungu (Zisco Sports Club)

Sunday: Shabanie Mine v CM Academy (Maglass, 3pm), Blanket Mine v Amazon (Long John Stadium, 3pm)

Source - The Chronicle

