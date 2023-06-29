Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

News / Local

by Staff reporter

THE ruling Zanu-PF is going to court to challenge the nomination of 15 opposition CCC National Assembly candidates in Bulawayo that the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) registered after the 4pm deadline on 21 June.Zanu-PF is arguing that it was illegal for ZEC to extend the sitting of the Nomination Court to accommodate the CCC candidates and allow them to submit their papers on 22 June.The candidates who failed to meet the deadline are Surrender Kapoikulu of Bulawayo Central constituency, Minenhle Ntandoyenkosi Gumede of Bulawayo North, Nicola Jane Watson of Bulawayo South, Pashor Raphel Sibanda of Cowdray Park, Collins Descent Bajila of Emakhandeni-Luveve, Dingilizwe Tshuma of Entumbane-Njube, Prince Dube of Entumbane Njube, Dereck Gono of Lobengula-Magwegwe, Desmond Makaza of Mpopoma-Mzilikazi, Obert Manduna of Nketa, Desire Moyo of Nkulumane, Sineni Moyo of Pelandaba-Tshabalala, Gift Ostallos Siziba of Pelandaba Tshabalala, Sichelesile Mahlangu of Pumula and Albert Mhlanga of PumulaZanu-PF Treasurer General Patrick Chinamasa said, according to the law, ZEC cannot accept nomination papers or payments after the deadline.He said Zanu-PF had directed that prosecution be instituted urgently for the nullification of the nomination of the CCC candidates whose papers were submitted out of time in contravention of Section 46 (7) and (8) of the Electoral Act (chapter 2:13).The 15 CCC-affected candidates were not in the Nomination Court with signed nomination papers and nomination fees by the time the Nomination Court closed at 4pm on June 21, and the electoral law requires them to be present.He said the ZEC had no legal right to sit as a nomination court on June 22 to receive and accept nomination papers from the CCC candidates mentioned above."We are aware the failure by CCC candidates to submit their nomination papers on time is due to the structures, constitutions and banking accounts organization CCC is," said Chinamasa.The development could strike a further blow to the opposition party whose disorganisation and vicious infighting has already gifted Zanu-PF an electoral lead in the 2023 harmonised elections set for 23 August.The ruling party Zanu-PF has already won 53 local authority seats uncontested after opposition parties failed to field candidates in some wards. In Bulawayo, the ruling party was the only one that filed nomination papers for the 10 Provincial Council seats