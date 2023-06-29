Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE National Transitional Justice Working Group (NTJWG) has urged government to address past human rights violations including Gukurahundi to ensure harmony among communities.

This came out during a NTJWG essay writing competition award ceremony held in Harare early this week.

The competition was aimed at encouraging students to take an active interest and role in peace-building initiatives.

NTJWG director, Paul Nyathi, said the overwhelming response to the essay writing competition reflected the desire by youths to participate in conflict resolution and peace-building programmes.

"During the inaugural peace writing competition in September 2022, youths indicated that they are interested in creating sustainable peace," Nyathi said.

"Unless young people begin to understand what it means to deal with the past, we will not be able to make much progress.

"This alliance with the NTJWG strives to be inclusive and contributes to building a movement for transitional justice in Zimbabwe that includes the voices of key stakeholders, in this case, young people who are the majority.

"We come from a terrible past...we need to go back and say never again in our country will those injustices play themselves out."

Zimbabwe is yet to resolve the Gukurahundi atrocities which resulted in the killing of around 20 000 civilians in Matebeleland and Midlands provinces in the 1980s.

Thousands of victims of the 2008 political violence remain traumatised as perpetrators have not yet been brought to book.

The NTJWG launched a documentary where victims of State-sponsored violence, including Gukurahundi survivors, recounted their harrowing experiences at the hands of State security agents.

In a related matter, the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum said there was need to operationalise the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission Act to bring perpetrators of violence to book.

"Sympathisers, supporters of opposition political parties, and activists with contrary views on the governance methods of government continue to be targets of torture," the rights group said in a statement to commemorate the International Day in Support of Victims of Torture.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police, Central Intelligence Organisation, and the Zimbabwe National Army are allegedly known for deploying torture in their methods of investigation, punishment, or coercion. Considering the great strides made in the human rights discourse over the years, this is a serious cause for concern. Zimbabwe should not provide a safe abode for perpetrators of torture."

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

8 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

10 mins ago | 27 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

16 mins ago | 55 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

18 mins ago | 25 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

31 mins ago | 112 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

35 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

60 mins ago | 256 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 419 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days