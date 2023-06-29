Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

News / Local

by Staff reporter

FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza believes his men have recharged their batteries enough to defend their Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.For Mapeza, the two-week break was a blessing in disguise although it came at a time they were starting to grind results.The platinum miners, however, had a slow start that saw them fall behind Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders who have been on song.At this point, Mapeza reckons his charges are in fine fettle to claim their place at the summit of the PSL.However, their first task after the break against, Chicken Inn presents a stern test for the recharged platinum miners.They are set to host the GameCocks on Saturday at Mandava Stadium and Mapeza is in buoyant mood."The break came as a blessing in disguise for us because it gave us ample time to sort out a few things."We are going to face a good side with a good coach but we have been preparing for this game."They are former champions, but that won't count for us. The right mentality and physic will play a key role for us on Saturday," Mapeza said.The break has also helped Mapeza's injured players recover which means he is spoilt for choice in terms of selection.On the PSL standings, the platinum miners are in fourth position with 21 points on their tally.Ngezi Platinum are on pole position with 23 points, while Highlanders and Chicken Inn follow, respectively.