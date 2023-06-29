Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
FC PLATINUM gaffer Norman Mapeza believes his men have recharged their batteries enough to defend their  Castle Lager Premier Soccer League title.

For Mapeza, the two-week break was a blessing in disguise although it came at a time they were starting to grind results.

The platinum miners, however, had a slow start that saw them fall behind Ngezi Platinum and Highlanders who have been on song.

At this point, Mapeza reckons his charges are in fine fettle to claim their place at the summit of the PSL.

However, their first task after the break against, Chicken Inn presents a stern test for the recharged platinum miners.

They are set to host the GameCocks on Saturday at Mandava Stadium and Mapeza is in buoyant mood.

"The break came as a blessing in disguise for us because it gave us ample time to sort out a few things.

"We are going to face a good side with a good coach but we have been preparing for this game.

"They are former champions, but that won't count for us. The right mentality and physic will play a key role for us on Saturday," Mapeza said.

The break has also helped Mapeza's injured players recover which means he is spoilt for choice in terms of selection.

On the PSL standings, the platinum miners are in fourth position with 21 points on their tally.

Ngezi Platinum are on pole position with 23 points, while Highlanders and Chicken Inn follow, respectively.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

8 mins ago | 29 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

17 mins ago | 55 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

18 mins ago | 25 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

31 mins ago | 114 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

35 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 256 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 417 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

2 hrs ago | 92 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1164 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days