10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
About 10 people were admitted to Murewa District Hospital on Wednesday for suspected food poisoning.

The victims from Wuyuwuyu area started experiencing stomach problems after consuming vegetables which are suspected to have been sprayed, according to neighbours.

The victims were at a farmer's homestead where they had been hired to shell maize.

Those admitted include the farmer's wife and his three-year-old grandchild.

NewsDay is reliably informed that health workers have since visited the homestead to find the cause of the stomach aches.

A relative of the farmer said, of the 16 people who were shelling maize, 10 were hospitalised.

"There is an unfortunate incident in which people who were shelling maize at a local farmer's homestead have been taken to hospital over suspected food poisoning. The total number of those who were fed is 16 but only 10 have been admitted to Murewa (hospital). A villager health worker has since been sent to compile a report.

"They had tea and cowpeas as breakfast before having sadza and vegetables with chicken as lunch. They also drank mahewu," said the relative.

NewsDay, however, established that some of the victims had been treated and discharged as of yesterday.

Efforts to get a comment from Mashonaland East provincial medical director Paul Matsvimbo were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable.

Zanu-PF Murewa South parliamentary candidate, Noah Mangondo, yesterday confirmed the incident  saying he was mobilising resources to pay medical bills for the affected villagers.

Source - Newsday
