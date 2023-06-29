Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

CIO operative convicted for extortion

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A SENIOR Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) officer was yesterday convicted by Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna for extorting a Chinese businessman.

Patrick Badza, who was initially charged together with Chester Matsvimbo, is employed by the President's Office as senior programmes manager.

Matsvimbo, a programmes, manager was acquitted.

Nduna ruled that evidence submitted by the State was overwhelming.

Badza, who is being represented by Shepherd Makonde, will be sentenced today after mitigation.

The court heard that Live Touch Private Limited, where the complainant Kyle Dongchaun Wang is the managing director, started an expansion drive into limestone mining.

Between March and April in 2020, Dongchaun submitted Temporal Employment Permits (TEP) applications to the Immigration Department for 33 Chinese technical experts.

The Immigration Department submitted the applications to the Committee on Foreign Recruitment to process them, the court heard.

The court heard that on April 21, 2020, the committee made a site visit to Live Touch Mine in Kwekwe where they were shown the operations of the mine by Junior Zigora, the operations officer.

On May 14, Zigora received a call from Badza who said he was from the President's Office and wanted details of the person who was responsible for the TEP applications.

Badza demanded a bribe for facilitation of the TEP applications.

The mine director reported the case to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) and a trap was set.

On May 18, Badza contacted Dongchaun and they agreed to meet at a hotel in the capital where he asked for US$300 for each application, making a total of US$9 900.

Dongchaun promised to give him US$3 500, with the balance to be paid after the issuance of the TEPs.

Dongchaun handed over the money to Badza who was with Matsvimbo at a restaurant in Borrowdale and they were arrested by Zacc officers.

Source - Newsday

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

8 mins ago | 30 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

17 mins ago | 55 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

18 mins ago | 25 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

31 mins ago | 115 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

36 mins ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 258 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 372 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

1 hr ago | 162 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 127 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 41 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 32 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 14 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 420 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1980 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days