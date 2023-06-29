Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has bragged that Zimbabwe is a democratic country in her own right and does not need foreign powers to lecture her on principles of democracy.

Addressing thousands of small to medium-scale miners at a Zanu-PF affiliate, Miners4ED conference held in Gweru on Wednesday, Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe is one of the most peaceful countries  in Africa.

"We are one of the most peaceful countries on the continent," he said.

"We are a peaceful country, we are united and we are democratic. Not even a single (foreign) country can teach us about democracy because we know it and we fought for it."

He said Zimbabwe was a sovereign country and foreigners should not interfere with its internal affairs.

 "Yes we have countries in the so-called first world, the Germans building Germany, French building France and Americans building America. We didn't interfere with them," he said.

 "It is now upon us to develop our country using our own resources. What is it that we don't have?

"When the sun rises in their countries, it also rises in ours; when it sets for them it also sets for us, so what is it that we can envy from them?"

 Human rights groups have raised concerns over pockets of political violence ahead of the August 23 elections.

There were incidents of violence in by-elections held in March last year.

Over the years, politically-motivated violence has tainted the country's image raising questions over its capacity to hold free and fair elections.

Source - southern eye

