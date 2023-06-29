Fight stopper's head axed three times

News / Local

by Staff reporter

SIDALUBUHLE Moyo (31) from Nkulumane suburb had good intentions to break up a fight but it nearly turned fatal when he was axed thrice on the head and fell unconscious.A bystander who witnessed the scary incident unfolding said while Moyo was at a sports bar in Nkulumane suburb he saw his friend Lance Moyo fighting with a man named Mgceleso Hlabangane and rushed to them.Upon reaching the fighting pair he tried to break up the fight but things turned nasty for him when Hlabangane drew a small axe from his jacket's pocket and axed him thrice on the head."Moyo fell to the ground and bled profusely before he fell unconscious," said the witness.Hlabangane quickly bolted out of the sports bar and fled.Moyo was carried to his home where he was later rushed to Mpilo Central Hospital for medical attention. The incident was reported to the police leading to the arrest of Hlabangane.He is set to appear before a magistrate at Western Commonage Court facing an attempted murder charge.Bulawayo deputy police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident."We would like to urge community members to involve third parties like relatives, respected figures in the community like elders, councillors, pastors or police when they are faced with disputes."They should not take the law into their hands because such actions might lead to unnecessary loss of life," she said.