Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A suspected armed robber from Lupane is battling for life in hospital after being shot by police on the buttocks while fleeing a crime scene where he and four accomplices still at large, attempted to rob a bank.

Zenzo Siziba (44) is being closely guarded by police at St Luke's Hospital where he is admitted, and from where he appeared before Lupane magistrate Barbara Phiri to answer to a charge of armed robbery under aggravating circumstances.

He was not asked to plead to the charge and was remanded to his hospital bed until 12 July.

The magistrate advised Siziba to approach the High Court for bail.

Siziba and his alleged four accomplices allegedly pounced on a security guard at Agribank in Lupane and threatened him with a gun while ordering him to leave the scene.

The suspects then used a hammer to break open the baking hall door upon which they blasted a money safe.

The five armed robbers, however, fled from the bank before taking any money after being busted by the police who opened fire and shot Siziba as he and his accomplices fled.

Prosecuting, Zandile Ndebele said Isaac Sibanda, who was on duty guarding the bank, heard the alarm system and, upon checking, saw the suspects near the door.

The suspects produced a gun and pointed it at Sibanda and ordered him to leave the scene and he ran away and later phoned the bank manager who alerted the police.

Suddenly there was an explosion in the bank.

Before the robbers could take any money, police arrived and fired three warning shots into the air.

The armed robbers fled from the bank and police shot Siziba and later arrested him.

From Siziba, police recovered a satchel with two computer hard drives, three used capped fuses, one dynamite, a screwdriver, a hammer and a shifting spanner.

The hard drives had been stolen from the bank.

There has been an increase in cases of armed robbery in the country amid concerns about access to guns by members of the public, with the suspicion that some are former police and army officers.

Source - cite
More on: #Armed, #Robbery, #Bank

Comments


Must Read

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

9 mins ago | 33 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

11 mins ago | 28 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

17 mins ago | 58 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

19 mins ago | 27 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

32 mins ago | 115 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

36 mins ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

1 hr ago | 259 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 375 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

1 hr ago | 111 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

1 hr ago | 418 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

1 hr ago | 128 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

2 hrs ago | 50 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

2 hrs ago | 11 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

2 hrs ago | 46 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

2 hrs ago | 8 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

2 hrs ago | 69 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

2 hrs ago | 52 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

2 hrs ago | 25 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

2 hrs ago | 13 Views

ZBC launches digital system

2 hrs ago | 18 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

2 hrs ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

2 hrs ago | 15 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

2 hrs ago | 29 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

6 hrs ago | 421 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

19 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

19 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

19 hrs ago | 480 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

19 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

19 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

19 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

19 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

19 hrs ago | 453 Views

Will the next ZANU PF leader call Mnangagwa a 'dimwit'?

29 Jun 2023 at 13:05hrs | 1464 Views

Chidhakwa vows to continue leading

29 Jun 2023 at 12:52hrs | 1547 Views

Would-be rapists gets instant justice

29 Jun 2023 at 12:47hrs | 1354 Views

'EU welcomes invitation to observe 2023 election.' Yeah, for purposes of yet another academic report

29 Jun 2023 at 12:42hrs | 546 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days