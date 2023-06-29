Latest News Editor's Choice


Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

by Staff reporter
26 mins ago | Views
Zimbabwe's government says it has launched a blitz to grade roads and grant easy access to polling stations by voters in Zanu PF's stronghold rural areas ahead of high stakes elections due 23 August this year.

The programme was announced at a post-cabinet media briefing by Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa in Harare Tuesday.

"The nation is advised that the government launched a blitz maintenance of access roads to polling stations throughout the country in order to allow every eligible voter to access the nearest polling station and exercise their right as enshrined in the constitution.

"A total of 4,000 kilometres out of a targeted 6,145 kilometres have been attended to through grading, gravelling and pothole patching in all the eight rural provinces, while 290 kilometres out of a target of 1,086 kilometres were verge-cleared," she said.

Mutsvangwa said a total of 18 kilometres out of a targeted 216 kilometres of drainage structures on bridges, pipe drifts and culverts were attended to and the works are still on-going.

"Zimbabwe continues to beef up its preparedness for the 23rd August 2023 harmonised elections," said Mutsvangwa.




The grading of roads to permit easy access to polling booths within rural constituencies comes as incumbent president Emmerson Mnangagwa faces tough challenge to keep his job from main opponent Nelson Chamisa of CCC.

Mnangagwa is seen as less popular with the urban voting base which is directly affected by his government's ruinous policies that have pushed the average citizen into poverty.

Wages within the public sector have shrunk to a ridiculous US$10 per month for the lowest paid worker who takes home ZWL$100,000 while both big corporates and the country's informal sector where the majority of the urban populace ekes out a living have been battered by recent recurrent power cuts.

The Zimbabwe strongman is widely expected to leverage support from the rural vote which has been the backbone of his party's past poll triumphs.

According to the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, about 12,000 polling stations will be set up to ensure all registered voters cast their ballots under the new delimitation boundaries.

About 6,5 million voters are registered to cast their ballots in this election.

Source - zimlive

