News / Local
PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe
51 mins ago | Views
British billionaire magnate and commercial astronaut Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe aboard a fastjet plane.
The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.
In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, "Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?
"It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight.
"Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us,"
It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.
The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.
In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, "Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?
"It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight.
"Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us,"
It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.
🚨 Guess who was on a #fastjet flight to #Harare?— fastjet (@fastjet) June 30, 2023
It was a pleasure having @richardbranson onboard a fastjet flight. Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us. Thank you, Richard, See you soon 😉😄#fastjetForEveryone#AvGeek #fastjet pic.twitter.com/INs44jwGQa
Source - online