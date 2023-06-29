PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

News / Local

by Staff reporter

British billionaire magnate and commercial astronaut Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe aboard a fastjet plane.The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, "Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?"It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight."Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us,"It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.