PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

British billionaire magnate and commercial astronaut Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe aboard a fastjet plane.
The Fastjet plane flew in from Johannesburg.

In a Tweet, Fastjet posted, "Guess who was on a Fastjet flight to Harare?

"It was a pleasure having Richard Branson onboard a fastjet flight.

"Honoured to have one of aviation's top personalities flying with us,"

It is not clear why the flamboyant, London-born founder of Virgin Atlantic Airways is in the country.











Source - online

Most Popular In 7 Days