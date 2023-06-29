Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reported to be desperate to stop his surprise new rival in the 23 August presidential election Saviour Kasukuwere, a former Zanu PF political commissar, MP and minister.A Zanu PF activist, who is also a Mnangagwa supporter linked to the Mangwana family in the party, Lovedale Mangwana has filed an urgent High Court application challenging Kasukuwere's nomination to battle Mnangagwa and main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in the potentially explosive presidential election.The case was heard yesterday before Justice David Mangota and postponed to 7 July.Parties were asked file papers by 5 July.