Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Govt applauds NUST

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Monitoring Implementation of Government Programmes, Joram Gumbo has praised the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) for building a Technovation Centre, which will promote technological development in various sectors of the economy.

The centre will be utilised by academics, business, and students to develop a variety of ideas for promoting economic growth.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa laid the foundation stone last year.

The Technovation Centre, which is now 88% complete, will be completed by November this year.

Speaking after a tour of NUST last week, Gumbo said other tertiary educational institutions should imitate what NUST has accomplished.

"Government hope that the model set by NUST will be replicated at other higher and tertiary education institutions as it has proven to be cost effective and efficient.

"As institutions will have total control of the construction value chain and would also address the scourge of profiteering by some contractors," he said.

Gumbo said the real challenges for sustainable development in the country were the promotion of economic and industrial development.

"Despite the strides that have been made to reform the education system, tertiary institutions constantly need to be examined to determine whether the system is relevant in the context of rapid social and economic changes in the country.

"The real challenges for sustainable development in the country are the promotion of economic and industrial development, eradication of poverty, climate change, water energy and the optimum use of natural resources," he said.

Gumbo said companies should consider prioritising local contractors to promote their businesses.

"Government has always encouraged implementing ministries, departments and agencies to prioritise local contractors in order to promote the growth and viability of the local construction industry and the creation of more jobs in the sector.

"I have been advised that for this particular project, NUST itself is the main contractor and is driving most of the construction projects on campus," Gumbo said.

The NUST Technovation Centre will operate within the framework of research and implementation incubation centres.

Speaking at the same event, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Metropolitan Judith Ncube said the Technovation Centre, is the first project that the university is constructing under a new model where the university is the main contractor.

NUST shall be constructed by its own employees with support from the government," Ncube said.

NUST is supposed to have 27 buildings but only seven have been completed and some of them have reached a dilapidated state.

Construction work at NUST had been stagnant for almost 18 years.

Source - business times
More on: #Govt, #Nust, #Applauds

Comments

Kesington peri-urban plot for sale


Must Read

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

4 hrs ago | 360 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

4 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

4 hrs ago | 474 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

4 hrs ago | 585 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

4 hrs ago | 459 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

4 hrs ago | 1026 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 491 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

5 hrs ago | 388 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

5 hrs ago | 775 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

6 hrs ago | 975 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Peeping Tom turns rapist on cousin's wife

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Storm over Black Elisha's one-on-one charges

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Woman loses ear in fight over man

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Man gets lobola refund after wife gets married to former teacher

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Man commits suicide after 'impregnating' stepdaughter

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Mnangagwa says no one can lecture Zimbabwe on democracy

6 hrs ago | 80 Views

CIO operative convicted for extortion

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

10 hospitalised over suspected food poisoning

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zanu-PF needs to pass a free and fair election test

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Mapeza buoyant ahead of Chicken Inn clash

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa's govt urged to address past human rights violations

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

ANC to blame for immigration crisis, says Maimane

6 hrs ago | 83 Views

ZNCC calls for review of Customs and Excise Act

6 hrs ago | 20 Views

TelOne suffers US$7,4m loss

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

'There's still time to resolve nomination disputes'

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF going to court to challenge nomination of 15 CCC National Assembly candidates

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Dembare raid Dulibadzimu United

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Man kills other for beating wife

6 hrs ago | 84 Views

Captured PP clears Ramaphosa in final Phala Phala report

6 hrs ago | 60 Views

Miners appeal for the scrapping of EPOs

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

ZBC launches digital system

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Zanu-PF wants 15 CCC candidates nullified

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Zimbabwe will not allow observers to dictate to its citizens

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Village mob assaults fhief

6 hrs ago | 54 Views

Maradona vs. Messi: Who Is Better?

10 hrs ago | 523 Views

Motsoaledi to apply for leave to appeal against Zimbabwean Exemption Permit judgments

23 hrs ago | 1238 Views

Kasukuwere's Presidential candidature hearing postponed to July 7

23 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe strengthen CWC23 qualification hopes with Oman win

23 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa's Bulawayo aspiring MP says he was acquitted

23 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Chamisa, CCC candidates plot victory

23 hrs ago | 1471 Views

Masimirembwa cornered in Mnangagwa challenger trial

23 hrs ago | 1522 Views

Govt salary offer ‘too little', say teachers

23 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Fire guts Mpilo Hospital office

23 hrs ago | 464 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days