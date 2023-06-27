Bosso bank on BF comforts

News / Local

by Staff reporter

HIGHLANDERS will hope to take advantage of their intimate knowledge of every blade of grass at Barbourfields Stadium as well as their loyal followers when they clash with Caps United in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League match.Caps United, however, will be at ‘home' following the closure of the National Sports Stadium but the Green Machine also commands a big crowd of their supporters when playing away, especially against fellow giants.The fans are looking forward to the blockbuster match especially after being starved of local football for the past three weeks when the league was put on ice due to a stadia crisis.Bosso coach Baltemar Brito reckons it's good that they are not on the road and called on the Highlanders faithful to fill up BF."It is a plus for us that we are not travelling and that we are not playing in Harare even with Harare being a good city with a good stadium. We hope our fans come in large numbers but we need to work, we need to fight," Brito said.Before the break, Highlanders had gone 12 games without defeat, with five wins and seven draws, sitting on position two on the log-table with 22 points, one behind leaders Ngezi Platinum Stars.Highlanders also beat neighbours Bulawayo Chiefs in their last game.Caps United are on position eight on the log-table with 17 points and had lost to Cranborne Bullets before the break.Ngezi Platinum are at home to Hwange at Baobab Stadium this afternoon as they seek to maintain their stranglehold at the top with third-placed Chicken Inn facing reigning champions FC Platinum at Mandava Stadium also today.FC Platinum are 4th.Another game to watch at the weekend is the Black Rhinos against Dynamos tie which has been set for Bata Stadium in Gweru tomorrow.The two have also been affected by the stadia crisis in the capital, with the army side playing as the home team.Dynamos have also opted to play their home games at BF to take advantage of their large following in the cityManica Diamonds are home to Sheasham at Gibbo Stadium today while Bulawayo Chiefs host Green Fuel at Luveve.