Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

Presidential aspirant and United African National Council (UANC) leader Reverend Gwinyai Muzorewa says Zimbabweans should vote Zanu-PF out of power if they hope to put a stop to the western sanctions curse on the country.The surviving younger brother to late former Zimbabwe-Rhodesia prime minister Bishop Abel Muzorewa was speaking to journalists in Bulawayo on Friday as he set his election campaign in motion.Muzorewa said if he were to be voted into power, he is going to put an end to the country's economic decay and political hostilities that have divided the nation.The politician said his party will also ensure Matebeleland region does not continue lagging behind in terms of development."Matebeleland is an area that has been neglected. It pains me, this is an issue that really burns me whether I am a candidate for president or not."The reason l want to be President is so that l have the key to turn things in favour of this part of Zimbabwe that has been neglected," he said.Muzorewa said Zimbabweans should discard the Zanu-PF led administration whose continued tenure he maintained was the main reason why western powers have kept the country under the York of sanctions."Zimbabwe is punishing itself by staying with a leadership that is the cause for sanctions."Zimbabwe should now choose leadership that has a good record such that those who impose sanctions will find no reason to maintain them."Muzorewa said his party was open to possible formation of a government of national unity if circumstances after the August poll call for such arrangement."If UANC and Zanu-PF were to have a rerun, l would work with that kind of a scenario."The good thing about a rerun is that you have an opportunity to talk…A GNU gives an opportunity to guide those among us who are not blessed with that much vision," he said.Muzorewa is among 11 candidates who successfully filed their nomination papers for the country's top job.He also vowed to ensure repressive laws are repealed while also promising to introduce policies that will ensure the return of Zimbabweans who left the country in post-independence years to seek greener pastures abroad.