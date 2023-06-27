Luveve road Matshobane nearing completion

News / Local

by Staff reporter

The surfacing of Matshobane section along Luveve Road in Bulawayo will be completed, according to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), this Saturday, July 1.In a tweet, the BCC said they are making significant progress in improving its infrastructure, particularly on the Matshobane section of Luveve Road."Surfacing and re-surfacing of Luveve Road - Matshobane Section. The City of Bulawayo is currently conducting the surfacing and re-surfacing works for the Matshobane Section on Luveve Road from Wednesday, 29 June 2023 and expected to be completed on Saturday, 1 July 2023."