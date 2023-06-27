Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Luveve road Matshobane nearing completion

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The surfacing of Matshobane section along Luveve Road in Bulawayo will be completed, according to the Bulawayo City Council (BCC), this Saturday, July 1.

In a tweet, the BCC said they are making significant progress in improving its infrastructure, particularly on the Matshobane section of Luveve Road.

"Surfacing and re-surfacing of Luveve Road - Matshobane Section. The City of Bulawayo is currently conducting the surfacing and re-surfacing works for the Matshobane Section on Luveve Road from Wednesday, 29 June 2023 and expected to be completed on Saturday, 1 July 2023."


Source - the chroncile

Must Read

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

5 hrs ago | 159 Views

CCC's Bulawayo Nomination Court debacle

6 hrs ago | 613 Views

VIEW: Full Zimbabwe poll candidate list

6 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Muzorewa says 'vote 'sanctions-cursed' Zanu-PF out'

6 hrs ago | 487 Views

Opposition howlers presents Zanu-PF with an early election advantage

6 hrs ago | 347 Views

Kasukuwere returning to Zimbabwe soon

6 hrs ago | 414 Views

Highway robbers cause havoc in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

Bosso bank on BF comforts

6 hrs ago | 52 Views

Overcoming the fear of public speaking

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Life of refugees at Zimbabwe's Tongogara Refugee Camp

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Presidential candidate banks luck on 'spiritual intelligence'

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Fears cholera outbreak may spiral out of control in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 44 Views

Zanu-PF remembers Joshua Nkomo with Bulilima rally?

6 hrs ago | 81 Views

The inspiring journey of Joshua Nkomo, African hero

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Filabusi villagers on edge as loose lion preys on livestock

6 hrs ago | 77 Views

Bulawayo fans caught in between stumps and goal posts as soccer, cricket clash

6 hrs ago | 98 Views

Ariel's extraordinary journey with Bosso

6 hrs ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF scoffs at CCC claims

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

'Women backbone of Zanu-PF'

6 hrs ago | 19 Views

Chiwenga hails church partnership

6 hrs ago | 56 Views

Zimbabwe, EU sign agreement on polls

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo for Bulilima rally

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

4 arrested for assaulting chief over burial

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Zimbabwe's 2023 wheat hectarage rises to 86 000

6 hrs ago | 25 Views

Joshua Nkomo named dogs after Ian Smith and his wife

6 hrs ago | 120 Views

Bulawayo police warn residents against abusing social media

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Ibhetshu LikaZulu erects plaques in memory of Gukurahundi victims

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mzembi claims politics at play at Mutonhora Rwodzi fatal accident

6 hrs ago | 385 Views

Observe not monitor elections, says Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Zimbabwean teachers bemoan US$13 slave wage

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Pastors4 ED,young miners to meet Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Politics now highest paying job in Zimbabwe'

22 hrs ago | 785 Views

20 aspiring MPs fail to file nomination papers

22 hrs ago | 2115 Views

Govt applauds NUST

22 hrs ago | 542 Views

Zimdollar shortage hits market

22 hrs ago | 1311 Views

Zanu-PF uncontested in 92 wards

22 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Mthuli Ncube cannot be an outsider from any soil koBulawayo

22 hrs ago | 1050 Views

Mutonhori Rwodzi's family suspects foul play

22 hrs ago | 2315 Views

CIO linked FAZ abducts village head over cement

22 hrs ago | 462 Views

'Zimbabwe is a crime scene,' says Kasukuwere

22 hrs ago | 1061 Views

uGogo Wabancane Qha dies

23 hrs ago | 781 Views

Mnangagwa desperate to stop Kasukuwere

23 hrs ago | 1406 Views

PHOTOS: Richard Branson jets into Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 3501 Views

Zimbabwe says it was willing to welcome back its citizens from South Africa

23 hrs ago | 315 Views

Mnangagwa fixes roads to polling stations in rural strongholds

23 hrs ago | 288 Views

Minister's husband running as independent after Zanu PF snub dies in accident

23 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Armed robbers hit Lupane bank

23 hrs ago | 481 Views

Fight stopper's head axed three times

23 hrs ago | 292 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days