News / Local

by Staff reporter

Chamisa's party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations pic.twitter.com/zFLJsSuUj2 — Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 1, 2023

Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations across the length and breath of the country in a bid to prevent rigging of the 23 August elections by Zanu PF, which is notorious for stealing results.Full interview: