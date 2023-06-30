News / Local
Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations
Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations across the length and breath of the country in a bid to prevent rigging of the 23 August elections by Zanu PF, which is notorious for stealing results.
Full interview:
Chamisa's party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations pic.twitter.com/zFLJsSuUj2— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 1, 2023
Source - online