Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
Zimbabwe's main opposition CCC leader Nelson Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations across the length and breath of the country in a bid to prevent rigging of the 23 August elections by Zanu PF, which is notorious for stealing results.



Full interview:



Source - online

