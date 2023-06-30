WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

News / Local

by Staff reporter

Yet Another Catchy Campaign Tune for ZanuPF 🕺🏾💃🏾



Hanzi "🎶 Toivaka nyika isu vene vayo navaMnangagwa... Hande tinono vhota kuvhotera vehushe. Tsepete, Tsepete pana vaMnangagwa!🎵" pic.twitter.com/dhlnQEmqp5 — Dereck Goto (@dereckgoto) July 1, 2023

Mambo Dhuterere has released the sound track for Emmerson Mnangagwa's election campaign.Dhuterere's songs praising Mnangagwa will now feature widely during the campaign. They include a duet with musician-turned-politician Sandra Ndebele who is running for office under ZANU PF's ticket.