News / Local
WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song
12 mins ago | Views
Mambo Dhuterere has released the sound track for Emmerson Mnangagwa's election campaign.
Dhuterere's songs praising Mnangagwa will now feature widely during the campaign. They include a duet with musician-turned-politician Sandra Ndebele who is running for office under ZANU PF's ticket.
Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song? pic.twitter.com/iHHE7OSD9T— Bulawayo24 News (@Bulawayo24News) July 1, 2023
Yet Another Catchy Campaign Tune for ZanuPF 🕺🏾💃🏾— Dereck Goto (@dereckgoto) July 1, 2023
Hanzi "🎶 Toivaka nyika isu vene vayo navaMnangagwa... Hande tinono vhota kuvhotera vehushe. Tsepete, Tsepete pana vaMnangagwa!🎵" pic.twitter.com/dhlnQEmqp5
