Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

by Staff reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday invoked the spirit of the late Vice-President Dr Joshua Nkomo as he called for the nation to rally behind Zanu-PF in the August 23 elections to honour the contributions of the country's forebears in liberating Zimbabwe.Addressing a massive crowd of Zanu-PF supporters at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima, Matebeleland South, President Mnangagwa said the rally was scheduled to coincide with the 24th anniversary of Dr Nkomo's death so that Zimbabweans would reflect on where they are coming from and where they are going.Dr Nkomo, who hailed from Matobo district in Matebeleland South, died on July 1, 1999 at the age of 82 and was buried at the National Heroes Acre in Harare, receiving arguably the largest send-off at the national shrine."We have come to the province that gave our country some of the luminaries of the revolution, the heroes and heroines such as our founding father, Father Zimbabwe, the late national hero and former Vice-President Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo," said President Mnangagwa.He said the province also produced luminaries like Jason Ziyaphapha Moyo, George Silundika, Sikhwili Moyo, Naison Khutshwekhaya Ndlovu, Simon Khaya Moyo and Thenjiwe Lesabe, among other liberation icons."So, we their followers have to honour their legacy, but most importantly we selected July 1 because today is the 24th anniversary of his death. So today, first and foremost, we are celebrating the anniversary of Father Zimbabwe, we are not only celebrating by this huge rally, a rally that has never happened in this country, particularly Matebeleland South, it has never had a rally this big, it is so big that the spirit of the founding father is among us today. It is hovering here looking at us and saying ‘bantwabami you remember me'."President Mnangagwa said to crown Dr Nkomo's celebration, the party organised two galas, one in Bulilima and another in Matobo, Dr Nkomo's home district."We have come here as the leadership of Zanu-PF not only to share our journey of the revolution but consolidate, to deepen our comprehensive understanding of the revolution, the war of liberation in Zimbabwe waged by Zanla and Zipra to liberate this country. We are the beneficiaries of that war and we are here today as an independent nation for 43 years. I want us to always reflect where we are coming from, the heritage we fought for, for the black people to rule themselves. Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lilakhiwa ngabaninilo."President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans have the burden of carrying forward the vision of unity, love and harmony championed by the country's founding fathers, further mentioning luminaries like Dr Simon Muzenda, Herbert Chitepo and Alfred Nikita Mangena, among others."They are all gone but we must remember them, their sacrifice brought this day, that is why we are here.We must defend what they died for by voting. Today to keep that promise, to keep that independence, we must vote for that party that brought independence to this country, Zanu-PF."President Mnangagwa hailed Matebeleland South for coming to the rally in their numbers which he described as a vivid demonstration to the country's detractors that the ruling Zanu-PF enjoys support from the majority of Zimbabweans."You in Europe come and see how Zanu-PF is loved by our people, if you close your eyes, our noise and sound, our movement and our walking, our rhythm will wake you up. You wish us to be divided, nay, nay, nay, we shall never be divided. You can spend your money giving groups and groups in this country to bring about confusion and division, we the people of Zimbabwe say no, we shall remain united."President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans will march forward in building their country together as he called on the nation to shun destructive politics peddled by the country's detractors fronted by local opposition parties.He said Zanu-PF was unstoppable having garnered 92 seats uncontested in local authorities after opposition parties failed to file papers at the recently held nomination court. The President said Zanu-PF brought independence to Zimbabwe and the country must not be misled by pretenders."We must vote Zanu-PF to defend our independence, freedom, sovereignty and make sure we defeat the pretenders, the detractors, the retrogressive elements among us. It is a vote to accelerate development, a vote to remain masters of our own destiny, a vote for peace, a vote for unity and a vote for harmony. Kutshisa, kugodola sizaba munye," he said.The President called for peace, unity and harmony as the ruling party unrolls its campaign trail in all parts of the country."Every five years elections will come and go but we shall remain ourselves united under one national flag, one national anthem from Zambezi to Limpopo, we are one people, we are all Zimbabweans from generation to generation," said the President.He said the illegal sanctions imposed on the country after the land reform exercise failed to achieve their objective of collapsing the economy and in the process turn the people against the Government.President Mnangagwa presented before the crowd his son Emmerson Junior and Robert Mugabe Junior (son of former President) saying the party was keeping intact from one generation to the other."People think we are not united, we are totally united, we shall move together, this is the spirit, when we are gone, those who come after us must respect the legacy of the revolution," said President Mnangagwa.