Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE shortage of public toilets in the Bulawayo Central Business District (CBD) has been blamed for filthy alleyways as people are forced to relieve themselves anywhere leading to the spread of diseases such as cholera.

The Bulawayo City Council has, however, told the business community operating in the city to provide the ablution facilities for their clients something that the residents said was not feasible arguing that there were vendors, street children, vagabonds, shoppers and those that would be looking for work in town who should be catered for by the local authority.

The residents said it was not proper for a city as big as Bulawayo to have only four public toilets they said were not strategically positioned accusing the city council of approaching the issue with a rigid mind.

The other four available toilets are pay toilets and are not accessible to the public most of whom will have no budget for that.

The residents said there was a need for the city council to be alert to the catchment area of the CBD as population dynamics have changed over the years.

According to the Bulawayo City Council, the CBD which falls under Ward One is bound by Masotsha Avenue, Robert Gabriel Mugabe Way, 1st Avenue, Samuel Parirenyatwa Street, Railway Avenue, and Basch Street.

A resident, Mr Simon Mupati (70) from Thorngrove lamented the limited facilities available in the city.

"How many public toilets are situated between 15th Avenue and 8th Avenue, and where are they situated within the stated boundaries? Human traffic has so much increased within the CBD and with that in mind, humans tend to do the unexpected when nature calls.

Many businesses around the mentioned boundaries, do not offer any ablution facilities to the public, except their staff. Yes, I agree, enforcement of council by-laws is ideal for a large city as Bulawayo, and at the same time council should go to the drawing board and urgently correct that anomaly," said Mr Mupati.

The city council's Health Services Department Assistant Director Mr Charles Malaba gave an insight into the toilet situation in the CBD.

"There are a total of eight public toilets in the CBD, four free public and four pay toilets. Council operates two free public toilets at 8th Avenue/Robert Mugabe Way and 5th Ave/Fife Street and leases a further two from the private sector for use by the public (Mutize Flea Market toilets in Lobengula Street between Leopold Takawira and 8th Ave Extension as well as Nagrani public toilets between 12th Ave and 13th Avenue). The other four are pay toilets operated by community members who were granted leases by council," he said.

Mr Malaba encouraged business operators within the CBD to offer their clients ablution facilities.

"A person in town who needs to use a toilet is usually a customer or client of a particular business, it is only fair and expected that businesses make the toilets in their premises available to their clients," said Mr Malaba.

He said the underground toilets at the Revenue Hall would remain closed.

"There is no immediate need to open them since the area around the Revenue Hall is adequately serviced with public toilets. There are two pay toilets and one block of free public toilets in that vicinity," he said.

Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (BPRA) secretary for administration Mr Thembelani Dube said council should adapt to the growth of the city.

"When the city was planned the toilets matched the population but as the city is developing there is a need to equally adapt to the changes and have more facilities that match what is on the ground and be realistic with that issue. City planning should not be static so there is a need for adaptation and flexibility. In the meantime, as they plan for additional toilets, they can make use of mobile toilets in some areas to assist the people," said Mr Dube.

The city has been congested with vendors on street corners and pavements following the closure of Egodini Bus Terminus and that has led to alleys being used by the vendors to relieve themselves as there are no designated toilet facilities in the areas they operate from.

Source - The Sunday News

