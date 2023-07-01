'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

News / Local

by Staff reporter

VOTERS in Matebeleland South Province have been urged to shutout all opposition parties in their multiplicity of names from power as they have dismally failed to develop the province during their 13 years when they won seats in the province.This was said by Zanu-PF provincial chairperson for Matebeleland South Province Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu while addressing multitudes of party supporters at Nyele Primary School in Bulilima District yesterday.He said the opposition won a number of seats in the province since 2000 until 2013 when people opened their eyes and realised that they were being deceived and started voting for Zanu-PF that a number of development projects were initiated."Zanu-PF Matebeleland South Province is very organised and we do not have any party member who put papers to run as an independent. There are those who are confused, I am not sure if we can call them confused cockroaches. What happened during the Nomination Court proves that these are not people to run even a village."For 13 years from 2000 to 2013 we had serious challenges when the opposition controlled the province. But the province was fully re-liberated in 2013 and from then we have recorded commendable progress under Zanu-PF."It is on record that the opposition cannot account for anything they did between 2000 and 2013. On the other hand, we can spell out various Zanu-PF led developmental projects from 2013 and more when the Second Republic came into power in 2018," he said.Ndlovu said President Mnangagwa initiated a number of big impact developmental projects in the province which include modernisation of Beitbridge Border Post, Tuli-Manyange Dam, Gwanda State University and Makorokoro Irrigation Scheme.He said during his first term of office, the President visited a number of districts within the province to get firsthand information on what needed to be done."You have been to Beitbridge many times, Gwanda, Insiza, Matobo, Mangwe and now you are in Bulilima. It has been 33 years since we had a Presidential visit in Bulilima. Since you came to power you have pushed for real development."We now boast of a state-of-the-art border post in the whole of Sub-Saharan Africa. Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo College which for years had remained unfinished is now complete. With your coming to power Gwanda State University is now running. In Bulilima for more than 40 years we wanted a polytechnic college to assist our youths and you have actualised that dream as the college is now in place. We are grateful for your works as a province and we are going to reward you with our votes on the August 23," he said.Ndlovu said holding the star rally in the province on the day Father Zimbabwe, Dr Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo who hailed from the province passed away was a special honour.