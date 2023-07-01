Man rapes daughter

News / Local

by Staff reporter

A Harare man appeared at the magistrates courts last Thursday facing charges of raping his daughter on several occasionsProsecutors said the accused from Waterfalls would blackmail his daughter by saying he would commit suicide if she refused to sleep with him.He was remanded in custody to July 20.On a date unknown but in May 2023, the accused's wife left home for Budiriro leaving the man with the complaint and her 10-year-old brother.At around 10pm on the same day the accused advised the complainant to go and sleep in his bedroom claiming that he was going to work.Later at night, the accused forced himself on the girl.The accused continued to sexually abuse his daughter on several occasions.On June 25, a community care worker was tipped of the sexual abuse and a police report was filed, leading to his arrest.