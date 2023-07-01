Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
RUSSIAN mercenary group Wagner Group has been implicated in illicit gold mining dealings in Zimbabwe, according to a latest report by data analysts and an African research organisation.

The Wagner Group arose out of a demand for pro-Russian irregular military operations in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region after Moscow-aligned separatists first staged a rebellion in 2014.

Nine years later, the paramilitary outfit remains active and has continued to operate openly in countries such as the Central African Republic and Mali.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disbanded the private military organisation after they staged a mutiny last week.

According to data analysts, Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project (ACLED), the Russian mercenaries have been involved in a number of mining projects, including the extraction of diamonds from the Marange fields.

According to the ACLED report, Zimbabwe was ranked number five where Wagner activities have been reported globally.

"Russia's Wagner group activities have been reported in the following areas namely; Mali, Central African Republic, DRC, Angola, Zimbabwe, Madagascar, Mozambique, Sudan and Libya," ACLED indicated.

Researchers, the Africa Centre for Strategic Studies in a report titled: Tracking Russian Interference to Derail Democracy in Africa adds by shedding light on how Moscow was assisting Zanu-PF entrench its hold on power.

"Russia's disruption of democratic processes occurs through both official channels (such as blocking UN resolutions condemning African regimes' human rights abuses or fraudulent electoral claims) and irregular means (such as disinformation campaigns targeting democratic proponents, election interference, the deployment of Wagner paramilitary forces, or illicit arms for resources deals)," reads the report.

"Russia is, thus, helping prevent political rights, civil liberties, and checks and balances on the executive branch from gaining traction in some of the continent's most enduring authoritarian systems.

"As a result, despite massive popular protests for democracy in places like Algeria, Guinea, Sudan, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, exclusionary regimes persist."

The report also indicated that Russia has been using arms deals to secure access to natural resources in Africa.

"These deals have often been made with corrupt regimes, and they have helped to prop up these regimes in power including Zimbabwe.

"Russia evades arms embargo on Zimbabwe, in place of Zanu-PF's undermining democracy and violating human rights. Russian disinformation supports the ruling Zanu-PF party."

In a latest statement dated June 27, 2023, the US Treasury Department's report has raised concerns about the Wagner Group's activities in Zimbabwe and other African countries.

The statement said the US was issuing the advisory in light of increasingly concerning reporting related to the role of illicit actors in the gold trade, including the Wagner Group and to highlight the opportunities and specific risks raised by the gold trade across sub-Saharan Africa, among other issues.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

4 hrs ago | 181 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1195 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days