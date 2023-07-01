Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday went a gear-up in his election promises pledging to drill forty boreholes at every district where he addresses a Zanu-PF campaign rally.

Mnangagwa made the pledge when he addressed scores of Zanu-PF supporters at a rally in Nyele village, Bulilima in Matebeleland South.

"We will drill 40 boreholes in every area where I attend a rally. We bought 80m rigs to drill more boreholes for our people," Mnangagwa told cheering party supporters.

Mnangagwa launched Zanu-PF's 2023 election campaign last Saturday in Manicaland's  Chipinge district.

Other parties and independent candidates such as exiled former minister Saviour Kasukuwere and the main opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) are yet to officially launch their campaigns.

Mnangagwa said this showed that Zanu-PF was ‘unstoppable.'

"You in Europe, come and see how Zanu-PF is loved by its people," Mnangagwa said.

"Even if you close your eyes, our noise, sounds and movements will wake you up.

"You journalists here representing the whites go and tell them that Zanu-PF is unstoppable."

Turning to the economic crisis, Mnangagwa took aim at businesses before singling out Indians for causing mayhem in the market.

"I have been told that some Indians are hoarding basic commodities to cause price hikes," he said.

"If investigations confirm this, we will not only confiscate the goods but their warehouses and give to the people."

Zimbabweans have been hard hit by the ever skyrocketing prices of basic goods and commodities, sparking growing calls for dollarisation.

Mnangagwa insists the Zimbabwe dollar is here to stay,

He is one of the 11 presidential candidates.

Meanwhile, Zapu yesterday launched its election manifesto at a rally held at Stanley Square in Bulawayo.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 865 Views

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 171 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1195 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days