Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Local

Zimbabwe warns foreign observer missions

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe has warned foreign observer missions to the August 23 elections to stick to their mandate and abandon any attempts to interfere with the much-awaited national poll process.

The call was made by acting Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Amon Murwira at a Friday signing ceremony between the EU embassy and the ministry.

"The government of the Republic of Zimbabwe is inviting all entities to come and observe the harmonised elections," said the minister.

"The teams are however reminded that their purpose is solely to observe, not to monitor the election process."

The ministry outlines the administrative arrangements guiding the observation of the 2023 harmonised elections.

The EU is set to deploy 150 observers to Zimbabwe with the first batch expected in the country starting next week.

Italian lawmaker Fabio Castaldo, also a Member of the European parliament, would be EU Chief Observer to the Zimbabwe mission.

Murwira urged the incoming EU observers to "maintain strict impartiality, objectivity and independence" when discharging their mandate.

"The EU EOM and its members will maintain strict impartiality, objectivity and independence in the conduct of their mandate.

"All EU observers shall respect the Code of Conduct in terms of the First Schedule of the Zimbabwe Electoral Act [Chapter 2:13]," he said.

Speaking at the same event, EU Head of Mission to Zimbabwe, Ambassador Jobst von Kirchmann reiterated the observer team's impartiality and compliance with set regulations.

"It's an important moment and I would like to sincerely thank the government of Zimbabwe for inviting us for this election observation.

"This election observation mission will obey Zimbabwe regulations and also the EU code of conduct. They will be strictly impartial. This is part of the agreement we just signed," he said.

Kirchmann commended the Zimbabwe government and political parties for committing to the holding of peaceful elections.

"This is a sign of commitment for Zimbabwe to hold credible, peaceful and inclusive elections.

"This resonates with us and is the reason why we are deploying an election observer mission because we would like to contribute to a more robust electoral environment," he said.

The EU observer mission is taking part in its second such Zimbabwe assignment since President Emmerson Mnangagwa in 2018 lifted a ban that had previously been imposed on the group by predecessor Robert Mugabe who cited inherent bias against his party Zanu-PF by the bloc's agents.

Source - zimlive

Must Read

'Declare a holiday after Joshua Nkomo'

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Tarakinyu wins Econet Victoria Falls half Marathon

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe is 2 wins away from 2023 Cricket World Cup

3 hrs ago | 187 Views

Kasukuwere onslaught now on steroids

4 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa dangles boreholes in campaign

4 hrs ago | 182 Views

Russia's Wagner has 'footprints in Zimbabwe'?

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Flurry of court cases casts shadow on August 23 polls

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

The pitfalls of the 2023 elections

4 hrs ago | 67 Views

Lawyer charged over 'illegal practice'

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mother says daughter is possessed

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Man rapes daughter

4 hrs ago | 143 Views

Man pays maintenance for 12 kids

4 hrs ago | 172 Views

CSC takeover deal hits fresh turbulence

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Maimane blames Zimbabwe Exemption Permit debacle on ANC and Zanu-PF relationship

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Elections can lead to conflict if they are not free and fair

4 hrs ago | 37 Views

Mnangangwa's full speech at yesterday's Bulilima rally

4 hrs ago | 88 Views

'Voting opposition brought nothing to Matebeleland'

4 hrs ago | 75 Views

Public toilets shortage blamed for filthy Bulawayo alleys

4 hrs ago | 26 Views

Barbourfields, the new theatre of dreams

4 hrs ago | 38 Views

Umzingwane MP embarks on roads rehab to unlock tourism, agriculture potential

4 hrs ago | 27 Views

Mnangangwa calls nation to honour legacy of liberation icons

4 hrs ago | 18 Views

A curse that will forever haunt Zimbabwe opposition

4 hrs ago | 52 Views

Hwange Units 1-6 refurb begins

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

A vote to remain masters of our own destiny

4 hrs ago | 10 Views

Over 60 foreign observer missions invited to Zimbabwe elections

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chiwenga's family builds community clinic

4 hrs ago | 73 Views

Two open-heart surgeries at Parirenyatwa

4 hrs ago | 33 Views

Forex rate premium falls

4 hrs ago | 162 Views

83 000 households receive free poultry, goats

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa warns economic saboteurs

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

If Zim economy 'growing' under sanctions, why was it not growing in the past 20 years?

16 hrs ago | 374 Views

Joshua Nkomo's Contribution to the struggle for freedom

16 hrs ago | 187 Views

2023 elections are free 'Musoro wambuya vako!' said irritated Mnangagwa. He's rigging and fears the consequences!

16 hrs ago | 1221 Views

Paranoid Chamisa feels politically threatened by Job Sikhala

16 hrs ago | 987 Views

Turn social media into tools for peace not violence

16 hrs ago | 77 Views

Mnangagwa bishop dodges US$800,000 payments

17 hrs ago | 1195 Views

French revolution brewing

18 hrs ago | 755 Views

FC Platinum plucks Chicken Inn

18 hrs ago | 199 Views

Greenfuel burn Bulawayo Chiefs

18 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zhakata arrested

19 hrs ago | 2222 Views

Muslim nations denounce Quran burning in Sweden

19 hrs ago | 299 Views

WATCH: Mambo Dhuterere's EDPfee song

19 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Chamisa says his party will cover all the 12 000 polling stations

19 hrs ago | 632 Views

Jonathan Moyo's brother stands as a Kasukuwere MP

19 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Energy Mutodi back in Zanu-PF fold

20 hrs ago | 1003 Views

CCC's Maboke goes solo for Masvingo urban parliamentary seat

20 hrs ago | 626 Views

Luveve road surfacing in Matshobane nearing completion

01 Jul 2023 at 10:46hrs | 397 Views

2 court applications to remove Saviour Kasukuwere from ballot

01 Jul 2023 at 09:28hrs | 1526 Views

Joshua Nkomo's undying legacy

01 Jul 2023 at 09:09hrs | 341 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days